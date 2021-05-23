The list now stands at 29 destinations long…

There were big developments on the last Green List update, back at the end of April. With the addition of destinations such as the UK, Cuba, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Taiwan (ROC), all of which have managed to retain their Green List status in the latest Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) update, announced today.

In fact all the countries from the previous list have carried through to this new one. And six more have been added, including the USA, Germany and Spain.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green List..?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol. The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria. Who is on the Green List..? The last update of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories includes the following states: Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan (ROC)

Tajikistan

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan Arriving into Abu Dhabi from a Green List country Since May 3, the rules for vaccinated residents have been updated. They applies to all residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi (not anywhere in the UAE, this appears to be emirate specific) that are able to demonstrate through their Al Hosn app, that they have received both doses of any Abu Dhabi-approved vaccine (Sinopharm and Pfizer), at least 28 days ago. As before, those arriving from Green List countries are only required to self-isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the arrival PCR test. But now rather than having to take follow up tests on day six and day 12, they’re only required to have a test on day six (in addition to the test on arrival). For unvaccinated individuals, those that have only had one dose, or both doses less than 28 days ago —there’s still no quarantine requirement for entry from Green List countries (other than the time before receiving a negative result from the arrival PCR test), but you will require further PCR tests on day six and 12. Note, these rules still apply if you’re travelling into Abu Dhabi from another emirate by road, if you’re arriv

What happens if I’m travelling to Abu Dhabi from a destination not on the Green List…?

Following the updates, vaccinated individuals arriving from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There’s still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

Those residents and citizens whose Al Hosn app does not reflect having had both doses of an approved vaccine more than 28 days ago, arriving from non-Green countries will have to quarantine the full 10 days, with a PCR test on arrival and on day eight.

Images: Getty