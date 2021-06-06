A cheeky little flight to Malaga also joins the seasonal summer routes…

From July 8 and 9 Etihad Airways will be launching temporary summer seasonal routes to paradise Greek islands Mykonos and Santorini respectively.

Tickets for the twice-weekly direct service on an Airbus A320 are on sale now via the etihad.com website, and are available for travel up to mid-September.

Despite not being on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, vaccinated passengers travelling between Greece and the United Arab Emirates will not have to quarantine at either end of both legs of the journey, thanks to a travel corridor agreed on in May.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Alhosn app, will be able to fly into the UAE from Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions.

Etihad is following hot on the heels of fellow AUH based airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi that announced direct fares to Santorini from Dhs179 last month.

The rain in Spain

Just in time for Spain’s reopening to international vaccinated travellers from tomorrow (June 7, 2021), Etihad has announced the launch of two new temporary weekly flights to the gorgeous Andalucian costa town of Malaga.

Operating between July 9 and September 15 2021, the Malaga route will be serviced by the super luxe Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering Economy Space and Neighbour-free seating options.

If you’d prefer to head east, Etihad will also be resuming flights to Phuket from next month, following an announcement by Thai authorities who said the island will be reopening to vaccinated tourists.

Images: Unspalsh