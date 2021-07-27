The world’s deepest swimming pool is now open for bookings…

The brand-new mega-attraction, Deep Dive Dubai, broke the internet recently as everyone from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Will Smith (and What’s On) paid a visit. Now, it’s your turn as the world record-breaking pool is officially opening its doors.

Open five days per week from Wednesday July 28, the 60-metre deep pool (complete with epic sunken city), is ready to host guests of all abilities. Whether you’re just starting out in your swimming journey, or an experienced free diver, there are packages for you.

Prices start from Dhs400, offering a snorkelling experience for those who aren’t keen to don the full scuba suit. You will be accompanied by an experienced snorkel guide to help you, plus you’ll get a swim vest to keep you safe at the surface.



For diving experiences, the guided scuba dive to 30 metres is priced at Dhs1,200, while free diving starts from Dhs900. If you’re a beginner, you can book the ‘Discover’ diving experience, priced at Dhs1,500.

Participants must be over 10 years of age to experience Deep Dive Dubai. For more answers to all of your burning questions check out our review here. Each booking permits one spectator for free, but you can bring up to two extra people, charged at Dhs100 each.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an impressive depth of 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water (that’s the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools).

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs400. deepdivedubai.com