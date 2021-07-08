Watch: Will Smith is one of the first to experience Deep Dive Dubai

The legendary actor posted a video on his Instagram…

Yesterday, What’s On broke the news that the world’s deepest swimming pool, Deep Dive Dubai, is opening very soon. It seems that we aren’t the only ones eager to check it out as legendary movie star Will Smith has already paid a visit.

Taking to his Instagram the I Am Legend actor posted a video explaining how a friend had told him to check out a new pool in Dubai. He then moves the camera underwater to show the incredible depth of the brand new pool.

“So I’m always in Dubai, and a friend of mine told me I have to check out this pool. There’s something weird about it. Deep Dive Dubai, I’m about to go down. The deepest pool on Earth, 200 feet deep. Madness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an impressive depth of 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water (that’s the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools).

But most exciting is Deep Dive Dubai’s ‘sunken city’, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises, which divers of all levels can explore.

Freediving and scuba diving experiences – from discover to develop courses – will be offered to all ability levels (starting from Dhs800) when public bookings go live later in July.

Stay tuned to see how What’s On gets on at the world’s deepest pool…