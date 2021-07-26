It’s all to celebrate International Chicken Wing Day…

Berri’s Abu Dhabi is spreadings its tiny wings and learning to fly this weekend.

The LA restaurant import that’s a hit with celebs such as Gigi Hadid, will be Soaring on the currents of rarified International Chicken Wing Day air in the capital from Thursday. For three consecutive days they’ll be dishing out portions of their famous buffalo wings to discerning diners for absolutely free.

One wing to bind them

You will have to purchase a main to go with your (usually Dhs48) wings, but there’s quite the collection to choose from. From gourmet lobster pizzas to the umami extravagance of truffle porcini fettuccini, there’s fillet mignon available for the classic cut connoisseurs, and Cajun spiced mixed seafood if you fancy pairing your hot wing turf with a little spicy surf.

And just because it has that celebrity following, doesn’t mean it has those celebrity prices. Main courses start at just Dhs65 and with Gigi’s favourite lobster pizza at just Dhs98, you’ll be inclined to sing whilst you’re winging.

One wing to rule them all

Berri’s also has an outstanding range of desserts available to help round things off with a sweet refrain — panini gelato, French toast, saffron milk cake, tiramisu and San Sebastian cheesecake.

Berri’s, Al Muneera Plaza Al Raha, daily 9am to midnight, free wings offer Thu July 29 to Sat July 31. Tel: (02) 643 9555, berris.ae

Other ways to wing in the special day in Abu Dhabi

elfabshop.com are leading the DIY charge for feeding your wing craving. You can pick up almost a kilo of wings for Dhs12.60 or for the ultimate challenge, 15kgs for Dhs157.50, but you’ll have to commit. You can’t just wing it.

Images: Provided