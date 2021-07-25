One night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment and activities at Dhs699 for two..!

The next Abu Dhabi Lock In is almost upon us (Bab Al Qasr from July 30 to 31), and we still have a few rooms left for those that are sticking around this summer.

The UAE-famous What’s On Lock Ins are some of the best value staycations in the region. And we realise we could be accused of bias here, so we’re not just asking you to take our word for it. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, these are the reasons why, you should never miss out on when a Lock In comes to town.

Putting the ‘UAE’ in ‘value’

Like a recently repaired submarine, the What’s On Lock In prices are fixed and incredibly low. From the very first one back in 2019 to this next adventure in Abu Dhabi, the price has always been Dh699 per room, for two people — with a staggering bunch of extra inclusions.

Dhs350 per head for a stay in a luxury five-star hotel, a house beverage brunch package on site, pre-game pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast the following day, tonnes of free entertainment and special What’s On guest-privilege activities. All for less than you’d pay for brunch in many of the capital’s restaurants.

So much room for activities

Look, when we say there are tonnes of activities at these things, we mean it. At this upcoming Abu Dhabi Lock In guests can enjoy challenges of the mind and of the grind — with special installations from adventuretainment maestros, TEPfactor; there’s motorised and people-powered watersports care of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club; massage from Ayana Spa; hair, nail and beard sprucing available via Allure Hair Salon; meditation with Zakia; and HIIT and BoXStrike classes with Strike Fitness.

And all of this is free for our guests. But if you’d rather ignore it all and chill in the pool, you can do that too.

It’s all about those gang goals

There’s a chance many of us won’t be going anywhere this summer. All the more reason to treat ourselves with these sorts of epic mini breaks.

And our Lock Ins follow all the strict pandemic safety and hygiene requirements, which means you and your gang can book this break with peace of mind.

There are only a few rooms left at this next Lock In, so if you are booking more than one space — make sure you get in there quick.

Fancy it? Head to here to book your room now.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhab Corniche, West Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 205 3000, BAQ_Whatson.ae

Images: Provided