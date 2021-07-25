Get your diary out…

If you’re at your desk, you’re probably wondering when the next long weekend in UAE is or just figuring out plans to make the next five days pass by quick for the weekend. To help we have listed six ways to fill your evenings.

From a business lunch deal to ladies night and much more, here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, July 25

Snap up a deal over this business lunch at Ola Brasil

If you’re heading out to lunch and love seafood, head to Ola Brasil at Al Ghazal Golf Club. For Dhs64 you will get the soup of the day, a salad and an oven-baked garlic lobster with sweet potato mash and arancini rice balls. It is available from 12pm to 4pm on weekdays.

Ola Brasil, Al Ghazal Golf Club, near Abu Dhabi International Airport, Abu Dhabi. Business lunch menu available from Sun to Thur 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 505 3323. @olabrasil.aggc

Monday, July 26

Take home a guilt-free pastry (or two)

Guilt-Free Patisserie has opened its doors at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. The menu brags ketogenic, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan creations to leave you feeling, well… guilt-free. The shop is located at the VIP Lobby of the hotel and open from 10am to 10pm every day.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (02) 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Tuesday, July 27

Try the new VR experience at The Galleria

Zero Latency in Abu Dhabi opens its doors to the public on July 27. The free-roam multiplayer virtual reality experience will have you teaming up with or fighting against eight mates in a virtual world. Replacing the cables and wires is a massive gamespace you are free to roam and your bodies become the controllers. A number of games can be found in the library when you make your booking.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Opens July 27. Tel:(0)2 493 7400. @zerolatencyvrae

Visit a group art exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FA (@fatemaalbaharna)

This group exhibition at Al Qattara Arts Centre is held under the theme of happiness. Titled ‘A Hint of Hope’, artists were asked one question, ‘What is happiness to you?’. Their response is the work of art you see on display here. Expect a range of mediums varying from visual artists, digital artists and photographers.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain. 8am to 8pm Sat to Thur, closed Fri. Tel: (0)3 711 8225. abudhabiculture.ae

Wednesday, July 28

Tuck into a limited-edition set menu at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

To celebrate the brand turning 20, all Hakkasan restaurants around the world are celebrating with a set menu. The 3-course meal will highlight the most popular dishes since the global chain’s inception alongside new favourites. It is priced at Dhs488 per person. Make a reservation before heading over.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi. Menu available from July 28. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Ladies, make plans to meet the girls at Loca

On Wednesday, it’s ladies night at Loca UAE where the gals get unlimited margaritas plus appetisers and a main course for just Dhs145. The deal begins at 7pm and ends at midnight. Make sure you make a reservation for the group before popping down as things may be pretty ‘loca’.

Loca Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Ladies night every Wed 7pm to 12am. Dhs145 per lady. Tel: (0)2 582 3639. @locauae

Images: Social and supplied