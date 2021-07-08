The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From skyline shots to famous landmarks, sunset clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

*UAE 50: Here’s your chance to have your photographs published in a coffee-table book*

Have an incredible image of the UAE you want to share?

Additionally, if your one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week.

Beautiful skyline shot

Bustling life snapped at Dubai Marina

And here one of Old Dubai…

Two architectural marvels in one frame…

Light trails in Downtown Dubai

Honeymoon Island against a stunning Dubai skyline

Great click snapped of the capital

Blue hour strikes in Abu Dhabi

Sunset shot captured over the capital

What a unique frame!

Sunrise over Mleiha

Images: Social