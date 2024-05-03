These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Fully embracing my bride era with… Dazed & Engaged

As I’ve spoken about almost solely for the last two years, I’m getting married this year, and my wedding is now only weeks away. Last month I got to have the bucket list hen weekend of my dreams, planning a three-day itinerary for 20 of my friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate. I’d struggled to find a lot of the hen party essentials I wanted here in Dubai, ordering a lot from Amazon’s UK and US sites. But just in time, a new e-commerce site for all things bridal, Dazed and Engaged has launched in Dubai. Founded by Hollie and Amelia, it’s a one-stop-shop for brides and brides to be looking to throw a pre-wedding bash, or ensure they’ve got all the accessories they need for the big day. From bejeweled heart-shaped white sunglasses to satin scrunchies and pretty pearl bows, you’ll want it all. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Enjoying a fun-filled dinner with my besties at… Lucia’s

As my nuptials next month are taking place in Italy, it only felt right that part of the hen party itinerary included getting into the spirit with an Italian dinner. Few restaurants offer the full package of excellent food, fantastic entertainment and attentive service like Lucia’s, the lemon-hued eatery in Address Sky View. I’ve been a few times before both for dinner and brunch, but when we went on a Friday night, snagging one of the best tables on the terrace to watch the live music, dancing, and tambourine-playing unfold, it eclipsed all of my other visits. Go pronto, while you can still enjoy alfresco dining. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Walking through Elysian Fields at a special collaboration between… Il Borro x Talea

There seems to be a lot of these ‘four hands’ chef collaborations popping up at the moment, and whilst I mostly ignore them (I find the old addage of too many cooks spoiling the broth is too often literally applicable), every now and again – there’s a clash of knives that really spark. This was very much the case for an evening this week that put Il Borro’s Head Chef Stefano Giovannetti and Talea’s Head Chef Luigi Stinga back to back. My two favourite Italian restaurants in Dubai, maybe favourite Italian restaurants outside Italy. This session was hosted at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and it was as close to food Nirvana as I’ve come this year – lobster tail, homemade pumpkin tortelli with truffle, slow cooked lamb, and, in with a chance of being my favourite dish of 2024 so far, oyster risotto. Sounds risky, but it belongs at an Elysian banquet. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, Dubai

Just marvelling at the June edition of… What’s On

I know. Shamefully self indulgent. Like laughing at your own joke or liking your own Facebook post, but I don’t care. I know it might look like we throw it together at the last minute, but there’s a lot of sweat, toil and aldesko lunches that go into making it. And I love the new issue. It feels rich, diverse, authentic, asymmetriacal, just like us. It’s got a great feature on ladies’ nights from our commander in chief Alice; Laura’s Heritage Express adventure is vintage LC storytelling; I loved Dinesh’s Prague dispatches (and his coffee x pop culture study in the Abu Dhabi mag); Aarti has a couple of gorgeous, really engaging art and culture pieces; Tamara’s review of the roast at Dinner by Heston is a magnetic read; Shelby’s Demon Duck brunch retelling is full of that signature sass; and Manaal sprinkled a little of her magic on an ‘extreme treatments’ piece and how to be a tourist in Dubai. There are also stories on stargazing in the UAE, supper club heroes, F45, a rowdy argument about whether buffet brunching is dead, hotel reviews and I’m basically just reading out the contents page now, so why not skip directly to downloading your copy now for fee. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, Dubai

Welcoming the weekend with…Maison Samira Maatouk

It’s a culture, it’s a need, and it’s most definitely my cup of tea. This week, I picked up a can of Maison Samira Maatouk’s Ceylon black tea, and this loose leaf variety from the Nuwara Eliya district in Sri Lanka is flavourful, refreshing and ideal for consumption at any time of the day. You’d think with warmer weather here, the tendency to sip on hot beverages has left the building – but with products such as these, we’re only getting started. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, Abu Dhabi

Trying to focus on a Friday with… erba

Look, I’ll admit the main reason I have this is because I pulled my top drawer open this week at work and someone left a box in there. Erba’s calm + clarity packs are marketed as “meditation you can sip”, and while I love the taste of Schisandra Berry and Licorice Root that I’m enjoying right now, whether I feel much clarity this afternoon remains to be seen. If I don’t, I’ll pour a few cups for my colleagues, because it also claims to keep you calm. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, Abu Dhabi

Showing off my creativity with… Paint in the Dark

I love a paint and grape session as much as the next person, but I tend to ignore my sips and bites as I am too busy adding colour to my canvas. This is just one of the reasons I love the new Paint in the Dark workshop where I can completely focus on my painting. No drinks, no bites, just paintbrushes, your canvas, a friend and your creativity. You paint in the dark under black light using neon-coloured paints and a canvas. And your work of art is entirely your own, so no pre-sketched canvases here. It’s pure colourful fun. And I just have to add – there are some pretty creative people here in Dubai! Currently, there are two sessions you can book in May and two in June, but we’re hoping more sessions will be added due to its popularity. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Trying hard not to break the bank at… World Art Dubai

I’m always excited when World Art Dubai rolls around. You get to see creativity showcased in so many different ways from talent across the world. It’s hard to walk away without wanting to go home with a piece. This year, the art festival is celebrating its 10th year, so you know it’s special. Expect over 300 exhibitors (artists and galleries) showcasing art in various forms from paintings, sculpture, digital art, fashion and more. There’s a lot to see in the maze-like layout, so allocate enough time to see it all. There are also workshops available where you can show off your creativity. I’ve already visited once, and I hope to return this weekend… Hopefully with a friend in tow to stop me from pulling out the credit card. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Falling in love with every single piece of… Victoria Beckham’s Mango collection

This is not a drill: In celebration of Mango’s 40th anniversary, the high-street brand has collaborated with Victoria Beckham for an iconic 46-piece capsule collection. Inspired by the film La Piscine (1969), starring Jane Birkin, the collection launched online in the UAE earlier this week and landed in Mango’s Mall of the Emirates store yesterday. The pieces range from Dhs279 up to Dhs1,500 and impeccably cut tailoring, silky slip dresses, long flare trousers, knitwear, shoes, and accessories. After a quick try-on, I loved every single piece, but my absolute favourites were the white draped halter dress (Dhs1,200) and the asymmetrical crochet skirt (Dhs650). Take all of my money. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Feeling zen after a sunny morning yoga session at… The Lighthouse

What better to way to wake up on a Friday than by downward-dogging in the sunshine followed by a wholesome breakfast? Home-grown café and concept store, The Lighthouse hosted the wellness morning, in collaboration with Rumi, at their Nakheel Mall branch on the Palm. After waking ourselves up with an uplifting yoga session, we enjoyed a hearty alfresco breakfast with chia pudding, avocado toast, and delicious pastries. It was a spring morning to remember. The best part? There will be another free community yoga event this Sunday at 8am, you can sign up here: rumi.ae – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Discovering my new favourite restaurant… Rare

As a South African, it is almost expected of me to be a red meat lover. It’s not that I don’t enjoy it, I am typically just more of a chicken, fish or pork fan. But, in being the walking juxtaposition that I am, I do love a good steakhouse. Enter Rare. I have fallen in love with every single aspect of this C2 steakhouse. It’s elevated but isn’t pretentious. Meat is easy to get right, with enough spice, a hot enough grill, and just the right amount of salt, you’re golden. Rare is so much more than just its steak – yes they’re great, but it’s the soul that owner Sahil Anand has weaved into the walls of the place that makes it so special. The soul is felt in the Bolognese fritti, the ricotta agnolotti, the cocktails that are unique but not because they’re trying too hard, don’t let me forget the heirloom tomato and peach salad. And in the cheesecake – if you eat nothing else at Rare, please eat the cheesecake. For a full review, read Manaal’s stellar words here. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

It’s all in a cookie… Crème cookie

Hailing from London, this cookie hotspot opened its doors at the end of last year and I have returned an unhealthy amount of times. Look, the cookies are truly out of this world. But I simply cannot get enough of the ice cream. Imagine the inside of a Malteser but in ice cream form, topped with delicious cookie crumbs. Say less. My long-distance best friend was back in town this week and it has become a bit of a tradition for us to eat these ice creams while we catch up, so best believe we waltz up to the counter, ordered our ice creams and sigh in unison as we take our first bite. It’s in the crunch of the cookie, the soft bits too. It’s just gold stars all around. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Getting a chance to lose the stress at…AURA Skypool

I might have been the only person in Dubai to not have visited AURA Skypool up until this past week. I finally made it, even if I was last to the party, for a Yin Yoga Sound Healing class this Monday, and that one hour was probably my only hour of quiet this whole week. In the best way possible, of course. A busy life is a good life, but sometimes you need to step back, and I’m glad I was able to do that surrounded by the most incredible view I’ve ever seen. Up there, you’ll find true serenity – it’s too high up for people to disturb you. 10/10 would go back again. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

Making new friends at…Sumosan

My fiancé’s friend is in town, and we wanted to do something nice for him and take him out for a fancy dinner. We ended up going to Sumosan, and it’s genuinely some of the most wholesome Japanese food I’ve had in a while. From the starters to the sushi rolls to the beef steak and the chicken sando down to the dessert – it was all delicious, and we had a lovely catch up session while we dined. That yoghurt ice cream is still in my dreams. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

