UAE residents, add this to your bucket list…

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has just revealed two new exciting resorts which will open in Sharjah next year.

Sharjah is already home to a number of popular and unique glamping spots by Shurooq, many of which will also see a number of upgrades, but if you want to jump right in and try something new, the LUX Resorts should shoot to the top of your list.

LUX Resorts

LUX Al Bridi Resort

Want to escape to Africa without getting on a flight? Set your eyes on LUX Al Bridi Resort – an African-inspired wildlife sanctuary. Here guests can enjoy a safari experience in the cultural city and see the ‘Big Five’ – the rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion, and leopard.

The resort will occupy over 750 hectares of the Al Bridi Nature Reserve and will share its premises with Sharjah Safari Park – one of the largest safari parks outside of Africa.

The resort will brag 35 luxury private tents which come equipped with the amenities and facilities you need for a comfortable stay. It will include a gym, spa and even a swimming pool.

Worried about the harm it will do to nature? Don’t worry, all the facilities have been developed keeping in mind sustainability and the environment.

Opening Q4 2025. luxresorts.com

You might also like 35 incredible hotels set to open in the UAE

LUX Al Jabal Resort

Located on the slopes of Al Soueifa mountain, this glamping experience comes with a stunning view of the surrounding bay and the Arabian Sea.

The eco-friendly resort has 45 hotel units – all of which are located within a cube-shaped structure. LUX Al Jabal Resort uses natural materials and the temperature-controlled environment enhances the ambience of the resort and its many luxurious amenities and facilities on the beach-front setting.

In Phase 1 of the resort, there will be 20 one-bedroom standard cabins, 20 one-bedroom luxury cabins and five two-bedroom cabins available. When Phase 2 is complete, there will be a clubhouse, a restaurant, a spa, a wellness centre and a kids club. To add to the ‘beachy vibe’, there will even be a beach shack.

Opening Q2, 2024. luxresorts.com

Images: Shurooq