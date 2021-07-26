This is so much more than just a lazy staycation…

With a plethora of amazing hotels and resorts on our doorstep, it’s no surprise that most Dubai residents have done a staycation or two in their time. Whilst we admittedly love a beach staycation, we are excited to visit the newly-opened St. Regis Dubai, The Palm as more of a ‘city break’, with plenty to do around the famous palm tree-shaped island on our schedule.

Incase you’re not familiar, the St Regis Dubai, The Palm hotel takes up the first eighteen floors of the dazzling Palm Tower, which stretches up above Nakheel Mall, and is home to incredible new Palm Jumeirah observation deck, The View. The hotel can be accessed via its grand entrance or, handily, straight from Nakheel Mall.

Having been open barely three months, one could perhaps anticipate some teething problems. You won’t find that at St Regis Dubai, The Palm. With polite, helpful and knowledgeable staff, the operation is run like a well-oiled machine, and your every need, and more, is catered to efficiently.

The hotel and room

Found at the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, the design of the luxury hotel is beautiful. More opulent features of the hotel include a grand gold staircase, a crystal chandelier and an ornate fireplace. Rooms, suites, lounges, restaurants and the spa are decorated in a neutral palette of soft and elegant hues of creams, beige and gold, and beautiful marble.

There are four unique restaurants at the hotel. Cordelia specialises in premium cuts of meat and seafood, but in the morning it’s the perfect setting for a buffet breakfast. A a stunning afternoon tea awaits at ladies-only venue Her by Caroline Astor, and you can enjoy sophisticated cocktails at the St. Regis Bar, which boasts a wow-worthy wine room and cigar lounge.

Palm activities

This is so much more than a beach staycation. We start the day by ascending 52 storeys, to the very top of the tower, to take in the dazzling 360 degree views of the Palm Jumeirah, from The View. The experience includes multiple interactive touchpoints for guests to discover how the world-famous island was conceptualised and developed.

A ride on the monorail is a must-do for seeing the Palm Jumeirah from another perspective. It’s just Dhs15 for a return ticket to the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel, which is home to a host of restaurants, shops, the Aquaventure waterpark and the famous aquarium.

Of course, with St. Regis Dubai, The Palm being right next to Nakheel Mall, we leave time for a little retail therapy before spending an lazy afternoon by the adults-only pool (there’s a kids-friendly one on the other side of the hotel), with an ice cold drink in hand.

Palm restaurants

We visit vibrant Mexican bar Señor Pico on West Beach for sundowners and moreish chorizo nachos, watching that incredible sunset which goes down over the picture-perfect Dubai Marina skyline and beach vista. It’s then onto The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, which is famous for its record-breaking fountain shows, with bright lights, dancing fountains and some iconic songs.

Here, we head for dinner at Italian restaurant Il Passagio, which has a bright and friendly setting, and whilst we can imagine this being a great little lunch spot, we found the lighting very harsh for an evening meal, which requires more ambiance. What we love about Il Passagio is that all of the bread, pastries and pizzas are lovingly crafted in-house, right from the dough, meaning you get the freshest dishes possible. From the truffle tear-and-share to the hearty pepperoni pizza, we are in carby Italian heaven.

A stay at St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is a welcome city break, with plenty to do right on our doorstep…

St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, typical rates start from Dhs711 per night for a deluxe king room. Tel: (0)4 218 0000. marriott.com

Images: Provided