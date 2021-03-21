The 240 metre, 52 storey landmark project is almost complete…

If you’ve visited or looked towards the Palm Jumeirah recently, we doubt that the construction of a huge tower at the end of the palm’s trunk has escaped your notice.

There’s some exciting news as Nakheel’s Palm Tower is nearly complete with a luxury hotel, luxe residences, 360-degree infinity pool, exciting restaurants and a sky-high observation deck.

The huge tower stands at a dizzying 240-metres and has 52 storeys. Construction is now 95 per cent complete and the project, which is right next to Nakheel Mall, is slated to officially open in October 2021 with all of its very exciting elements open by then too.

The bottom section of the building will comprise of a 290-room, five-star St Regis hotel plus 432 luxury residences. The top of the tower will boast three floors of leisure and luxury dining as well as an observation deck.

The View observation deck, on the 52nd floor of Palm Tower, is certainly set to be a massive draw for tourists and UAE residents alike, offering its visitors some epic birds-eye views of the iconic palm tree-shaped island and beyond.

Visitors can also soak up the sun at the AURA Sky Pool which will be one of the world’s highest infinity pools, perched 210 metres in the sky. The new 360-degree infinity pool will take over the entire 50th floor of Palm Tower hotel.

SUSHISAMBA is one of the coolest restaurants in London, Miami and Amsterdam and now Dubai is about to get a slice of the action. Sushisamba will take over the 51st floor of the tower, serving up a mix of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

As previously mentioned, the entire Palm Tower will be open in October 2021, however certain elements such as the hotel, observation deck and restaurants will actually open in different stages throughout the year so watch this space…

Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai. Its unrivalled residential, hospitality and leisure components will further enhance Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for living, leisure and tourism.”

Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, slated to open in October 2021…

Images: Provided