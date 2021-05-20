Say hello to new heights on the palm tree-shaped island…

There is no shortage of luxury hotels in Dubai but one particular hotel that we’ve had our eyes on for a while is the The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The beautiful hotel is situated in the mammoth Palm Tower that stands tall on the Palm Jumeirah, and now it’s finally open.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm officially opened on Tuesday, May 18. The hotel occupies the first 18 floors of the Palm Tower, which stands above Nakheel Mall. It follows the exciting opening of The View at The Palm observation deck which affords visitors incredible 360 degree views of the Palm Jumeirah island and beyond.

Expect luxury in every feature of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, which ‘balances local influences with the modern glamour and visionary spirit of St. Regis’. There are 264 rooms and 26 suites, all of which boast floor-to-ceiling windows, giving guests the chance to drink in the amazing surrounding views at every turn.

More opulent features of the hotel include a grand gold staircase, a crystal chandelier and an ornate fireplace. Rooms, suites, lounges and more are decorated in a neutral palette of soft and elegant hues of creams, beige and gold, and beautiful marble.

The hotel boasts not one, but two incredible infinity pools, as well as the Iridium Spa which offers a range of relaxing treatments, including the Signature Gold Journey, which uses 24k gold. If your idea of a holiday means literally not lifting a finger, you’re in luck – butlers are on hand for all guests, if they choose to opt for this service.

You’ll find four restaurants at the hotel. Cordelia specialises in premium cuts of meat and seafood. A stunning afternoon tea awaits at ladies-only venue Her by Caroline Astor. Enjoy sophisticated cocktails at the St. Regis Bar, or visit the Dip Pool Bar in between dipping in the infinity pool.

According to its website, room rates for tonight, Thursday May 20 at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm start from Dhs1,862 per night including all fees and taxes.

marriott.com

Images: Provided/Website