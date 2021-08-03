These UAE-based businesses make shopping locally even easier…

As more and more UAE shoppers are looking local for their next purchase, these UAE-based businesses are taking the market by storm.

L’Couture

Since 2019, L’Couture has risen in the ranks to one of the top athleisure brands in Dubai. The brand recently opened its first physical store, located in Jumeirah; a pink floral home to a range of sportswear, from leggings, to tops, shorts, sweatshirts and more. The collections aim to offer versatility, flexibility and comfort in a range of sizes. The colourful clothing comes as stretchy, seamless, activewear, or comfy, cosy loungewear so you can choose the pieces that best fit your lifestyle. Take a look at the collection online or head to the store on Al Wasl Road.

lcouture.com

Beachbelle Dubai

Challenging the idea of what it means to have a ‘beach body’, this new swimwear brand caters to all shapes and sizes. Beachbelle Dubai wants everyone to feel comfortable in their skin (and their swimwear), carrying sizes S to 4XL. In a bid to challenge the idea that we need to get fit for the summer, founder Veronique Gregorec created a collection of size-inclusive pieces with fun, modern styles to flatter everyone. After struggling to find ‘plus size’ swimwear that didn’t look like something her grandmother would wear, Veronique took on the challenge to fill the gap in Dubai for women in of all sizes to find something they love in their size.

beachbelledubai.com

Baesic by DB

Women of the UAE are always on the go, so it’s no surprise that the fundamentals of Baesic are there to take you from the office to after-work drinks without the need for an outfit change. Offering luxe locally-made fashion staples, the 30-piece inaugural collection follows a neutral colour palette including dusty pinks, crisp whites and inky blacks. Fabrics such as lightweight linen and cotton-rich jersey make this collection ideal for the summer months. Designed to go with what you already have in your wardrobe, Baesic offers oversized blazers, palazzo pants, silky shirts and flowing dresses to elevate your existing outfits.

baesicbydb.com

Images: Provided