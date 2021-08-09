Review: The huge balcony captures the most epic views of JBR and beyond…

There are many things that we love about Dubai. It’s the place where the sand meets the city, luxury hotels meet cloud-grazing skyscrapers, and there are some of the coolest properties right on our doorstep. One such property can be found at luxury residences, 1JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residences) and What’s On stayed the night…

This incredible 37th floor holiday apartment is the ultimate party pad for you and up to nine other people, boasting a huge kitchen and living room space, plush bedrooms and a massive balcony which captures the most epic views of JBR, the Palm Jumeirah and some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

It can be hired, from Dhs2,300 per night, through holiday rental company bnbme, who have a huge portfolio of luxury property, available in Dubai for short term let. The company is seeing more demand as holiday needs are changing, and more travellers who visit Dubai are looking for fabulous home-from-home, self-catering options.

Stepping over the threshold, the apartment has that instant wow factor. The ginormous living room is light and airy, with a huge multicoloured mural on one wall and a huge L-shaped sofa. It’s ready for entertainment, with a flatscreen TV and speaker for you to hook your music up to.

A long table, which can seat up to twelve, sits between the living room and fully-equipped, self-catering kitchen, which is perfect for starting the night off with a group dinner. The spacious bedrooms are all ensuite, and there is everything from doubles to twin and even bunk beds to accommodate everyone.

Of course, the pièce de résistance of the apartment is that oh-so expansive balcony, which has a casual seating at one end, a dining area complete with fire pit and even four sun beds at the other end. Watching the sun set from here is truly epic – you can see out to Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai, the Palm Jumeirah, and beyond.

Visitors to the apartment will also get access to the fully-equipped gym, pool and long luxurious stretch of private beach.

A stay here is one of those true pinch-me experiences. Get it lined up for that next big birthday or group get-together.

Find this property and others here.

Images: Provided