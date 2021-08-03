It’s never too early to start those weekend plans…

If you’re already dreaming of the weekend, your mind might just be heading towards a brunch. There are three great new ones to try in Dubai so trade up those tried-and-tested spots and do something new.

Don’t want the party to end once 5pm rolls around? Make sure to hit up one of these great after-brunch deals.

The Restaurant at Address Sky View

It’s definitely hot out there now and if you’re going to be outside, you need to be within reach of a cold pool. Combine that pool day with a fun pool brunch at The Restaurant, Address Sky View. You’ll get pool access from 10pm to 4pm and the brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs295 for food and soft beverages or Dhs395 for food and house beverages. A DJ will be bringing those party vibes all day in the Glass Garden.

The Restaurant, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Myrra by Opa

Popular Mediterranean restaurant Myrra has launched a brunch, which now runs every Saturday between 12pm and 4pm. Guests can expect a heady mix of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, alongside a live DJ playing all the best hits to bop along to. On the menu, you’ll find some of Myrra’s signature dishes as well as a few new options to try. Highlights include tuna carpaccio, kataifi wrapped feta cheese, marinated baby chicken, braised lamb shoulder and vegetable moussaka. Plus, there’s free-flowing drinks too.

Myrra by Opa, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

MASTI

Eclectic restaurant MASTI has just launched its brand new ‘Mischievous Monkey Brunch’; a fun Saturday affair with a four-course meal and free-flowing drinks. Whilst a DJ spins the decks, guests can choose from a selection of hot and cold appetizers, one main and a dessert. Included in the house beverages package, priced at Dhs295 are cocktails, selected spirits and wines.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: 800 62784. @mastidubai

Images: Social/provided