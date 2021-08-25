Get ready to Get Goosed…

Residents of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are likely to already be familiar with Five Jumeirah Village’s new pub, Goose Island Tap House. The casual spot has been open for a few weeks now and is now ready to reveal its brand new brunch.

Let’s Get Goosed is the new Friday brunch, running from 12.30pm to 4pm at Goose Island Tap House in Five Jumeirah Village. The party brunch is not for the faint-hearted, expect things to get very jolly as you work your way through courses of dishes and bottomless drinks.

Guests will start with ‘breakfast in bed’ which consists of a sharing platter with gourmet British sausages, bacon, hash browns and boiled eggs on toast, washed down with Bloody Marys and Bucks fizz.

The pub’s signature dishes are on the card for mains, including mini cod & chips, grilled prawns pil pil, chicken wings, tacos and sliders. For dessert, you can expect ice cream sandwiches, goose moose and mango pot de cream.

Entertainment includes the likes of a DJ and a live band playing all your favourite British classic bangers. You can even have a few swings of a golf club while you’re brunching, as the pub has a golf simulator. After brunch, you can enjoy beer pong and games of pool too.

The price of the brunch is set at Dhs375, which includes unlimited house beverages, craft beers and cocktails. The brunch will launch on Friday September 3.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, launches Sept 3. Tel: (0)4 45 59989. @gooseislanddxb

Images: Goose Island Tap House