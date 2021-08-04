Shake up the status quo…

Weekends were made for brunching and if you’re on the hunt for some brand new ones to try, you’re in luck. From slick Japanese hotspots to the relaunch of one of Dubai’s oldest and most-loved brunches, there’s something for everyone.

Aka Dubai, The Pointe

Aka Dubai has just launched its brand new Saturday sundowner brunch. On the menu is AKA house salad, crispy baby squid and creamy burrata, followed by a chef’s selection of sushi. Mains include black cod, spicy seafood noodles and the perfectly-cooked Wagyu tenderloin. Wash it all down with free-flowing drinks and a side of The Pointe fountain shows.

Aka Dubai, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 for house beverages and Dhs890 including champagne. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina

Brand new Japanese restaurant Koyo has just opened at the InterContinental Dubai Marina and alongside it, there’s a new brunch named ‘Kabuki’. Launching Friday, September 3, enjoy Japanese dishes with plenty of energetic performances, entertainment and live music.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays from September 3, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs55 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. koyodubai.com

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm

You might also like After party: 8 of Dubai's best after-brunch deals on a Friday

Dubai’s legendary party brunch is making a comeback this August with Saffron Brunch 2.0 where brunch-goers can expect brand-new look and more energy than ever before. Kicking off on Friday, August 27, diners will be spoilt for choice with more than 220 dishes available spanning a number of cuisines from dim sum to seafood, low and slow BBQ, etc. There will be 20 live cooking stations to visit including a meat carving station, sushi station, soup station and more.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Ground Level, West Tower, Dubai. brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm (launches Aug 27), house package Dhs455, sparkling Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 426 0800. atlantis.com

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm

Party group Candypants is at it again with a brand new brunch at cool Italian restaurant Torno Subito. The ‘La Vacanza’ brunch launches on Friday, August 27 and will run from 1pm to 4.30pm. You’ll be taken on a ‘gastronomic experience the story of Italian food through 11 different courses’. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks. Post-brunch, carry on the party at chic rooftop bar Sobe where you can enjoy three house beverages for Dhs100.

La Vacanza, Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Fridays from August 27, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs399 for house drinks and Dhs499 for premium drinks. candypants.events

Images: Provided/social