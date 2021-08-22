Add this to your brunching wish list…

Playful DIFC restaurant, Clap Dubai, has been a hit since its initial launch earlier in December last year. Starting with dinner, then swiftly launching lunch, Clap Dubai has now finally announced the launch of its first ever brunch.

Clap for Brunch runs every Friday from 12pm to 4pm, in its rooftop location in DIFC. The restaurant, bar and lounge now serves up four hours of drinks, dishes, and live entertainment – in the form of live action anime characters.

The menu includes some of Clap’s best loved dishes, from salads to sushi and sashimi. Guests can enjoy a lavish spread of sharing mains, including meat and seafood platters. For desserts, there’s an exciting selection of lime tarts, exotic fruit, mochi ice cream and miso banana.

For vegetarians, there’s a menu of interesting options such as eggplant agebitashi, asparagus kushiyaki, and cauliflower with jalapeno dressing.

Tunes will be provided by Dubai-based soul band front-lined by singer and songwriter Hamdan Al Abri as well as resident DJ Frederick Stone.

Packages start from Dhs549 including mocktails, juices, tea, coffee, and water, or Dhs649 including prosecco, wine, beer, and soft drinks. For the premium package additional options including champagne, cocktails and sake for Dhs749.

Clap Dubai, DIFC, Fridays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs549 soft drinks, Dhs649 sparkling, Dhs749 champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

