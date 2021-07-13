Opening hours, ticket packages, trip duration and more…

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, is finally about to open, and the entire city is patiently waiting to know more. While some details, such as the opening date, remain top secret, there’s already a lot of key details we can share about the World’s Tallest Observation Wheel. Ain Dubai recently revealed on its social media that the attraction will open in 2021, however we have a feeling the launch date might be here very soon.

Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it as more information becomes available.

Ain Dubai stats

Ain Dubai is a 250 metre rotating attraction, set to be the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf. The attraction has a total capacity for 1,750 people.

Ain Dubai opening hours

The World’s Largest Observation Wheel will be open daily from 12pm to 10pm. Each rotation of the wheel last for approximately 38 minutes, and visitors are advised to arrive up to 60 minutes ahead of their ticket time to prepare for their trip. The maximum capacity of a standard view cabin is 40 guests, but will run on a reduced capacity of seven guests per cabin, or ten from the same group due to Covid-19.

Ain Dubai restaurants

Ain Dubai will be a fully catered attraction, so external food and drinks are not permitted. Visitors can purchase food and drinks from concessions, the café and within the Seaview Lounge. You can also pre-order platters and a selection of beverages to be consumed in-flight.

Ain Dubai cabins

There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai, which are broken down into three types: observation cabins, offering a 38-minute trip for a good look at the city below; social cabins, a premium option including beverages; and private cabins to be enjoyed with groups or for events. Face masks should be worn throughout the experience, including when inside the cabin.

Observation Cabins

These shared cabins can be enjoyed throughout the day and night, including a special sunset ride. Lasting approximately 38 minutes, the experience can be shared with loved ones, with a family pass option also available (with or without snacks included).

Social Cabins

Aiming to offer a ‘uniquely fun way to relax at the end of a busy day or start an incredible night out’, the social cabins are about more than just admiring the view. These cabins have VIP lounge access and a bar in the centre of the pod. The Lounge Plus ticket includes access to the VIP lounge and one house beverage. The Vibes Plus ticket is for over 21s only and gives free access to roam the pod and enjoy two drinks from the dedicated bar. The Premium option offers a more luxurious private cabin with three drinks from the bar and F&B after the trip at Seaview Lounge.

Private Cabins

Whether its for birthdays, engagements, weddings, business functions or any other celebration, the private cabin is the ideal option to book. A range of package options are available, including a private three-course dinner experience throughout two rotations of the wheel.

aindubai.com

Image: Ain Dubai