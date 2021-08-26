From a 90-metre high infinity pool to six celebrity chef restaurants…

Not content with just one Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, parent company Kerzner International is opening another just down the crescent, called Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences. On track to open in the first quarter of 2021, the $1.4 billion (Dhs5.15 billion) property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 146 suites.

With a unique design, inspired by historic structures, the building is a ‘contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces’. The 43-storey (185 metre) property will feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22.

There are also plans for a wellness facility, which will focus not just on fitness but also health and mental wellbeing, including a Hammam Sensorium, hypnotherapy treatments, halotherapy salt caves and snow sauna.

The lobby is set to wow arriving guests, with three aquariums plus the largest jelly fish tank in the world located in the lobby bar, housing approximately 4,000 jellyfish. There will also be a fire-meets-water fountain and a roster of top DJs.

Out of the 17 restaurants and bars available in the resort, eight will be by award-winning celebrity chefs. Five of them have already been announced, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres. Combined with Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis Dubai will have 12 restaurants by celebrity chefs on Palm Jumeirah alone.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio is the Peruvian restaurant which has proven popular in Miami and set to open in Atlantis The Royal in 2022. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will surprisingly be the acclaimed chef’s first restaurant in Dubai, while Jaleo by Chef José Andrés is set to share its inventive and traditional Spanish dishes with Dubai.

Mediterranean Greek fusion food will be served by Costas Spiliadis’ Estiatorio Milos restaurant, while Ariana’s Persian Kitchen promises a modern take on traditional Persian cuisine, with a ‘revolutionary and enticing menu, inspiring decor and next-level hospitality’.

On the residence side, two, three, four and five bedroom formats will be available, as well as a series of ‘Sky Villas’ complete with private infinity pools and terraced gardens from within the tall structure. Prices for the apartments start from a cool Dhs7.65 million, going up to Dhs37.5 million for a penthouse.

Although the construction for the property is almost complete, the fit-out and on-boarding is ongoing. We all know how fast time flies in Dubai though, so we’re sure we’ll be sunning ourselves in that stunning Sky Pool before we know it.

Images: Provided