Thwaaaaaaack you get a free comic, whaaaaaam you get a free comic…

It was a day much like any other, or at least it seemed that way, but Saturday August 21, 2021 would prove to be the most super sort of day for comic book fans in Abu Dhabi.

Best. Day. Ever.

If you’re into pictures in panels and the art of graphic novels, you’ll no doubt be aware that Books Kinokuniya at The Galleria Al Maryah Island has one of the largest collections of comics in the capital.

It’s a legitimate comicopia, a cave committed to the exposition of illustrated story and as if to demonstrate that fact in wild abandon, this Saturday — they’re giving away comics for free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Books Kinokuniya UAE (@bookskinokuniyauae)

Origin story

Head to the comic book table and POW you’ll be dished out not one, but THWAAAACK two free comics for the select range.

If you spend Dhs200 or more on comics during the day, you’ll also become eligible for pick in the lucky dip.

There will also be further deals and dicounts on comics and graphic novels all Saturday long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Books Kinokuniya UAE (@bookskinokuniyauae)

Th Galleria’s Books Kinokuniya has over 150,000 titles in English and Arabic as well as the largest children’s book section in Abu Dhabi.

With great power comes great responsibility

The giveaway will be taking place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 only. You can find Books Kinokuniya on level three of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, open 10am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 643 6747, @bookskinokuniyauae

Images: Unsplash