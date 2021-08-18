From Friday August 20…

Coinciding with the requirement for everyone accessing (almost all) public spaces in Abu Dhabi to be fully vaccinated, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced an easing of capacity restrictions for leisure and entertainment activities across the emirate.

These relaxed measures will come into play from Friday, August 20, on the same date that the Alhosn Green Pass will be reintroduced. You’ll need to demonstrate your Green status via the Alhosn app for entering public spaces (except pharmacies and supermarkets). A Green Status now requires the individual to be fully vaccinated (more than 28 days ago), and from September 20, the requirement for Green will include having had your booster shot as well.

What are the new numbers?

Shopping malls, entertainment centres, cultural centres, museums, and cinemas are now permitted to operate at up to 80 per cent of their venue capcities.

Restaurants and cafes capacities have also increased to 80 per cent, with up to 10 people sitting at one table.

Health clubs, sports academies, gyms, and spas are now capped at 50 per cent.

Events

“Community and sport events, corporate events such as exhibitions and conferences, and entertainment events including theatre plays and concerts” have been given the green light to operate at 60 per cent.

Wedding hall’s are limited to 60 per cent of venue capacity with a maximum cap of 100 people.

Entry to these events will require an Alhosn Green Pass that is able to demonstrate a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours.

Transport

The operating capacity of public transport has been increased to 75 per cent.

Max taxi passenger numbers have been bumped up too. Five seater taxis can now welcome three passengers (in addition to the driver), whilst seven seaters can now sit four passengers plus the driver.

