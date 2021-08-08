Our super power is recommending the best things to do in the capital…

Thursday, August 19

New at the movies this week

Cinema capacities are back up to 80 per cent in the capital and it has come at just the right time, because there is a gold rush of glittering new movies hitting the box office this weekend. Directed by co-creator of epic sci-fi Western series, Westworld — Lisa Joy (fun film trivia, she’s also the sister-in-law of director Christopher Nolan), Reminiscence is set in a near-future dystopia where real-time memory exploration is the latest tech fad. Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon is the story of an American father who travels to Europe, to help extricate his daughter who has been accused of murder (and if that sounds suspiciously like the Amanda Knox case, that’s because McCarthy said it was “directly” inspired by it). Respect sees Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson take on what could be the biopic role she was born for, portraying Aretha Franklin. There’s The Green Knight starring the BAFTA-winning, always watchable Dev Patel in an Arthurian caper with a spotlight shone on the headstrong heroic antics of Round Table alumni Sir Gawain. Finally, and we apologise for this. Profusely, it’s Paw Patrol: The Movie and extended version of the show that features the most punchable animated dog in cartoon history (Chase); and the unmitigated horror of what happens when you defund emergency services in favour of outsourcing to a calamitous team of hyper-specialised tongue-showering canines.

Tickets: Book now

The World needs heroes

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was your top pick for ‘Favourite Attraction’ in the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. And we felt that. All of our favourite DCU superheroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Buggs, Daffy, Tweetie, The Flintstones, and backed up by some spectacularly wild rides – there are the expertly choreographed shows (including a limited time special Space Jam themed hoedown with the Tune Squad), and for the summer kids under 12 get in free with paying adults.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Rest and reCover

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is helping you view the start of the weekend through some rose-coloured glasses. And although it’s officially their ladies’ day on Thursdays, gents can still get in on the sun soaked fun. Bewteen midday and 5pm, lasses can get unlimited glasses of pink rosé, Spanish blend rosé, and special pink beverages, along with a sunbed for Dhs159. At the same time, gents can also get in on the pink drink action, enjoy unlimited hops and dig into a food platter for Dhs299. Between 8pm and 11pm girls can double down with another unlimited rosé and sparkling grape package, and a small bite borard for Dhs99.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs149. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Friday, August 20

Night swimming just got a little more lit

The Yas Waterworld Neon Nights series has been lighting up our summer. In what is quite possibly the ultimate after-dark water park glow-up, guests will be able to plug in from 10am, but things start to amp-up after sundown with a neon-lit splash session until 9pm. In addition to the illuminated kaleidoscopic visuals, there’s the UAE’s only neon-lit lazy river, a live DJ, LED dance performances, and party games including glow in the dark tic-tac-toe, Jenga, and Connect Four.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, every Fri until August 27, adults Dhs270 kids Dhs220. Advance reservation is essential, including for Annual Pass holders, tickets 10am to 9pm, yaswaterworld.com

Going all in

Westin Abu Dhabi is currently offering a pretty epic all inclusive deal. For Dhs1,250 per night for two adults during the week, and Dhs1,350 per night during the weekend, you get a night’s stay for two adults, with gorgeous green views; a full English breakfast at Fairways; you can either take your lunch by the pool, at The Lounge or The Retreat; your evening meal goes down at Fairways; and unlimited beverages throughout the day.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Saturday, August 21

The wonderful thing about bouncing is…

If you do it at Marina Mall’s extreme trampoline park, Bounce — you can get some great deals on their special passes. There’s a Free-Jump arena; Slam Dunk zone; you can play Dodgeball; find the origin of fun in the Big Bag; dare you face The Wall?; or dive into the upgraded adrenalin of the X-Park?; Just here for the gains? You can also get involved with some Bounce Fit; there are also the elevated thrills of the Zip Line, the Quick Drop and Speed Slide. Prices start at 85 for adults but there’s a premium unlimited day pass (access all areas) charged at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs180 for kids.

Bounce, Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 3 211 400, @bouncemideast

Chicken or fish?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transit Terminal Food (@transitterminalfood)

Check in and check out this new capital cafe that offers an homage to the part of air travel that is almost nobody’s favourite – the dining experience. On the plus side, the meals here look far more substantial and carefully prepared than the sort of microwaved panini you’d expect from an Easyjet red-eye to Faliraki. The menu is pretty varied too, based as it is, on the international passport of world cuisine. In a clever detail, the dishes come attached with airport codes (There’s currywurst (Dhs35) from Berlin (BER) for example, and khachapuri (Dhs30) from Tbilisi (TSB)). It’s a lot cheaper than international travel, the leg room looks pretty thic, there are no last minute visa panics involved and no confusing the fives with 500s in a wad of foreign currency. There’s also next-to-nil possibility of turbulence, and the cafe’s faithful replica cabin interior will make for some great ‘gram snaps. But why did they have to recreate those foldaway handrest tables?

Transit Terminal Food, Center Ville hotel building – Hazaa Bin Zayed The First St – Al Nahyan, 7.30am to 12.30am. Tel: (02) 550 0443, terminaltransit.cf

Where there’s wood, there’s fire cooking

Rosewood’s Aqua has acquired a reputation for grilling, thrilling and filling stomachs with only the finest fair. And the popular Wood & Fire Saturday brunch comes with access to that dreamy Insta-famous pool. Brunch menu highlights include tuna tartare, duck rillette, and flank steak. As a final little incentive, guests will get 20 per cent off refreshments poolside before or after the brunch.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, Staurday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs310 for food only, Dhs410 with free-flowiing house. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty