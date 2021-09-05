Is it the weekend yet?

If you’re looking for somewhere to brunch this weekend, we’ve got you covered with some brand new brunches and some old returning favorites. From family-friendly brunches to a night brunch or pool party brunch, there’s something for everyone.

Cheers to the weekend…

Thursday

Paros

Best for: Night owls

Cool rooftop bar Paros, which can be found 46 floors high at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, just launched the new ‘Nisi Night Brunch’ that runs every Thursday evening from 7pm to 10.30pm. Guests to the night brunch can enjoy free-flowing beverages, unlimited starters, a main course and a dessert. There will be no shortage of entertainment on the night, with an electric percussionist, as well as two DJs.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10.30pm, priced from Dhs225. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Friday

Crescendo

Best for: Friends and families

The ‘Fork and Cork’ brunch is back and the restaurant it takes place in, Crescendo at Anantara The Palm, has had a complete makeover, and it’s better than ever. The brunch relaunches on Friday, September 17 and will run every Friday thereafter from 1pm to 4pm, with packages priced from Dhs365. You can bag a table in the fresh new dining room or, when the cooler weather rolls in, sit outside on the terrace and dine alfresco by the pool. For those who love to try a bit of everything, there’s live stations offering up pizza, pasta, salads, meat and plenty of different international cuisines.

Fork and Cork, Crescendo, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs365 for soft drinks, Dhs525 for house drinks, Dhs630 for house with prosecco and Dhs735 for the champagne package . Tel: (0) 4 567 8304. anantara.com

Larte

Best for: Families (and keeping the little ones entertained)

The little ones are back at school now so you’ll be wanting to spend that quality time with them on a weekend. Fun Italian restaurant Larte is launching a family festival brunch on Friday, September 17. There’s free-flowing drinks, pizza and pasta stations, as well as boardgames, a games room, a cinema, mime artist and more to keep the little ones entertained.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs75 kids under 12, Dhs699 family ticket including two adults and two children. Tel: (0)4 581 6800. @larte.dubai

Reform Social & Grill

Best for: A relaxed family-friendly scene

Check out Reform Social Bar & Grill’s brand new ‘Family Friday Brunch’. It will take place inside the venue’s ‘summer garden’ tent, which is fully air-conditioned to beat the heat. Once the weather has cooled down, it will move outside into Reform’s popular lakeside garden. You’ll enjoy a three-course menu of British pub classics and free-flowing beverages (including fizz). There will be live music by Oli and Kane, also known as The Kick and children will be kept entertained all day so the adults can have some grown up time.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Fridays from September 10, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs199 for soft beverages and Dhs99 for kids (under 5’s are free). Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Friday and Saturday

Zero Gravity

Best for: Sun seekers

Zero Gravity’s two most popular poolside brunches are back and bigger than ever. On Fridays the Tropical Brunch – with those famous bottomless pineapple cups – will be in full swing. And on Saturdays, the award-winning Supernatural brunch is back Friday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. The food and cocktail stations are back outside and DJs will be playing all day.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

