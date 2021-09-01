Adults, have some ‘you time’ whilst the little ones play…

It’s the first week back at school for the kids and if you feel like you need to lock in some quality time at the weekend, checkout Reform Social Bar & Grill’s brand new ‘Family Friday Brunch’. This new brunch concept launches on Friday, September 10 with live music and plenty of entertainment for the little ones.

It will run from 1pm to 4pm every Friday and take place inside the venue’s ‘summer garden’ tent, which is fully air-conditioned to beat the heat. Once the weather has cooled down, it will move outside into Reform’s popular lakeside garden. You’ll enjoy a three-course menu of British pub classics and free-flowing beverages (including fizz).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reform Social & Grill Dubai (@reformdubai)

You might also like Bucket list: 28 of Dubai's must-try indoor activities

There will be live music by Oli and Kane, also known as The Kick and children will be kept entertained all day so the adults can have some grown up time. Stations will be set out featuring arts and crafts, ceramic design and jewellery making for the little ones, and there will even be a comedian and magician.

The brunch is priced at Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs199 for soft beverages and Dhs99 for kids (under 5’s are free). To start, choose from two sharing platters, including Ploughmans. Then, choose a main such as asparagus & lemon risotto, chicken Kiev, the famous Reform burger, and fish and chips. Children can enjoy smaller portions.

For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll be in your element with a dessert bar offering up British classics and a sundae station for the infants.

Don’t forget, dogs are welcome too.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Fridays from September 10, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs199 for soft beverages and Dhs99 for kids (under 5’s are free). Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Images: Provided