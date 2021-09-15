Enjoy some awesome summer deals at these fun UAE waterparks…

There’s nothing more fun than running to and from exhilarating rides at a water park on a hot day. If you’re looking for a fun family day out with the kids or you just want to be a big kid yourself for the day, there’s loads of awesome fun waterparks in the UAE.

Ready, set, splash…

Dubai

Aquaventure Waterpark

If go big or go home is your mantra, you need to make your way to Atlantis’ Aquaventure waterpark. Aquaventure has over 30 water slides and 2.3km of interconnected rivers – there’s even a ride where a tube slide will take you straight through an lagoon containing sharks. Recently the waterpark had a massive expansion with even more thrilling water fun and 12 new slides. During the summer, UAE residents can get up to 50 percent off.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi is another waterpark that is somewhat synonymous with Dubai, having been established for a whopping twenty one years. Themed on Juha, a character from Arabian folklore, there’s something for everyone from huge thrilling rides to a lazy river. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, adult UAE residents can access the park for Dhs179, and for children it’s Dhs139 at the main gate. If you book online it’s Dhs169 for adults and Dhs119 for kids. On weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at the main gate it’s Dhs199 for adults, Dhs149 for children, or online it’s Dhs189 for adults and Dhs129 for kids. Don’t forget your proof of residence.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, Next to Burj Al Arab, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 348 4444. jumeirah.com

Legoland Waterpark

Perfect for families or groups of friends, Legoland Waterpark has everything you need for a thrilling day of fun. If you book online in advance for the water park you’ll pay Dhs220 per person (down from Dhs275). For a combo ticket where you can visit both the Legoland Dubai theme park and water park, book online to get a ticket for Dhs235 (down from Dhs295).

Legoland Waterpark, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com

Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark is smaller than some of its Dubai counterparts, but it’s still loads of fun. Make sure to check out Manta, the thrilling, gravity defying raft ride and WaveOz 180 FlowRider, one of only 3 in the world, where you can test your surfing ability against the water. If you buy your ticket online it’s Dhs99 and Dhs195 at the gate.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs99 adult online. Tel: (800) 637 227. lagunawaterpark.com

AquaFun

If you’re a fan of Total Wipeout you definitely need to check out AquaFun, a 5,000 square foot inflatable obstacle course at JBR (the world’s largest inflatable waterpark), which actually spells out ‘I Love Dubai’ when seen from an aerial view. You’ll test your balance and endurance as you attempt to conquer over 72 obstacles. Prepare for some laughs and getting very wet. Whilst they don’t have any summer specific deals, you won’t regret Dhs105 (per adult) spent on this.

AquaFun, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (55) 843 1130. aquafun.ae

Images: Supplied / Facebook