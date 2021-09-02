Get your white outfit ready…

Each year, chic Peruvian restaurant Coya hosts its La Noche Blanca party as summer comes to a close. This year the event will be held at both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Coya venues on September 8 and 17, respectively.

Both parties are themed around Mykonos, aiming to transport guests to the Greek isle for one night only. Dubai’s attendees can expect sax player Matt West, aerial live performances and resident DJs Rogerio, Alex Twin and Eva Voytko taking over the decks in the Pisco Bar.

While in Abu Dhabi, guests will be treated to beats from Alex Twin, DJ Eva Voytko and NSI along with live performances. Kicking off at 6.30pm, reservations are highly encouraged, to ensure you make the most of what the night has in store.

Of course there will be a thrilling menu to accompany the entertainment, featuring authentic Peruvian dishes such as freshly prepared guacamole, ceviches, classic Chilean sea bass rice, grilled corn-fed chicken and grilled skewers.

In Dubai a few special dishes will be served, including Tsarskaya oysters with cucumber granite, oscietra caviar and aji rocoto; Waqyu tartare with aji limo aioli, oscietra caviar and potato buns; and king crab with aji amarillo aioli, muscatel vinaigrette and choclo chimichurri.

As it’s called La Noche Blanca (white night), this means guests are encouraged to don their best blanca outfit. Have a rummage through your wardrobe to seek out a selection of white clothing and get ready to shine bright on the night.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Jumeira, September 8, 6.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, September 17, 6.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi