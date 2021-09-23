The luxe new restaurant will serve up Japanese-Thai cuisine…

When it comes to hot new restaurants, bars and beach clubs in Dubai, the fun never stops. If you love to visit some of Dubai’s more upmarket hot spots, there’s a new one to add to your must-visit list. Mayabay Dubai, export of the upmarket Mayabay Monaco is soon set to open.

The luxe new restaurant will be found at the beautiful Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, next to the turtle lagoon. For those who love their food, you can tantalise your tastebuds with Mayabay’s signature Japanese-Thai cuisine in a sophisticated dining setting.

On the menu, authentic Asian dishes include caviar dim sums, Thai Sashimi De Boeuf Wagyu (pan-seared Wagyu beef sashimi), Yam Ped Tap Tim (duck salad with pomegranate), Larmes du Tigre (French sirloin) and signature classic pulled Maya Crispy Duck.

An official opening date has not yet been confirmed for Mayabay Dubai, however, it is said that the ‘launch will take place concurrently with Dubai’s Expo 2020’. When it does open, you’ll be able to drink in fabulous views of the iconic Burj Al Arab from the extensive glass windows.

Design-wise, the restaurant has taken inspiration from Expo 2020’s environmental concept. The restaurant will be decked out in earthy and warm-hued wood panels and stones. Mayabay Dubai is brought to you by Orange Hospitality, the group behind much-loved Dubai restaurants Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Alici and more.

Maya Collection’sPresident, Jean Victor Pastor, says: “We are delighted to have begun our first ever franchise with Orange Hospitality, a group that shares our passion for providing the utmost service. For 15 years Mayabay Monaco has been adopted by the residents and often seen as a home from home dining experience, quickly becoming a hot spot for Monaco’s High Society. It’s time to share that passion with Dubai.”

Mayabay Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, coming soon. @mayabaydubai

