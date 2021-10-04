Say hello to St. Regis Downtown Dubai…

Dubai is thriving with the opening of many new hotels, restaurants and beach clubs and if you love to stay at some of the city’s coolest hotels, check out the St. Regis Downtown Dubai. The swanky new hotel just opened, located on the Dubai Water Canal, with amazing water views.

The St. Regis brand hails from the original New York hotel at 55th and Fifth, and visitors to St. Regis Downtown Dubai can expect the same signature aesthetics, celebrated traditions and bespoke service. The new hotel’s location means guests will be close to The Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District and the International Financial Centre.

The second St. Regis hotel in Downtown Dubai follows the successful opening of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm back in May 2021. Similarly to this one, St. Regis Downtown Dubai boasts opulence everywhere you look, from glass chandeliers and a grand fireplace in the lobby, to the neutral and gold hues that run throughout the hotel.

There are 298 luxe guest rooms and suites at the hotel, overlooking local landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every luxuriously furnished room make the most of the surrounding views.

“We are looking forward to offering guests exquisite experiences that are steeped in history along with the brand’s iconic anticipatory service, which is purposefully tailored for each one of our global tastemakers,” said Raja Zeidan, General Manager, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai. “The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will provide a distinct point of view on luxury hospitality in one of the city’s most exclusive districts, and will offer global luminaries the chance to enjoy the cherished hallmarks of the St. Regis brand.”

St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal, rates are priced from around Dhs1,000 per night. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided