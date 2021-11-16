Sun, sea, sand and scintillating staycation deals…

With the weather cooling down, there’s no question about it, we’re ready to feel the sand between our toes again.

And one of the capital’s newest and most luxuriously equipped glamping spots, Bab Al Nojoum — has launched a pair of staycation stunners, especially for November.

Bab Al Nojoum is located on Abu Dhabi’s full-blooded adventure island Hudayriyat, accessible by bridge from the Al Bateen area on the mainland.

The main attractions of Bab Al Nojoum are the range of tent and more luxurious ‘camping’ options and, of course, blissful beach relaxation — curling up in a shaded hammock with a gripping page-turner. But the onsite facilities also offer more active exploits such as watersports; volleyball and the adrenaline thrills found just a short stroll away in the rest of Hudayriyat.

Holiday vibes in-tents-ify

Wave when you get there

Book a ‘Wave Tent’ (pictured) for a temporarily discounted rate and enjoy a continental breakfast and welcome drinks completely free. Wave Tents are good for two people, include towels, a campfire area and a picnic set up. Valid until November 30.

Adventure awaits

Those checking in to a tent for a one night stay will get two tickets to experience one of Hudayriyat Mar Vista’s stunning attractions. These include — the BMX Park; Skate Park; Rope Park; and classes at OCR’s challenging assault course. Valid until November 30.

Making a day of it

There’s much more action to catch at Bab Al Nojoum, even if you’re not staying the night.

You can get day access to one of the resort’s beachside tents for just Dhs59 per person. It’s Dhs99 per person to get a snack included or Dhs249 if you want lunch or dinner at their boutique 28 Degrees restuarant.

There’s also a dip, chill and mocktail night — which, as the name suggests, includes barefoot relaxation journerys, beah access, chilled tunes and free-flow mocktails. The experience is available daily for Dhs149, up until the end of August.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com