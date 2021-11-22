The show marks the return of ‘full-movement events’ in Dubai…

Martin Garrix is heading back to Dubai this December for a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, December 16.

The Dutch DJ gained fame through his solo release, Animals, which was released in June 2013. He is also the genius behind other top hits such as In the Name of Love, Scared To Be Lonely, There For You and more.

There will be a standing floor area for ages 16+, which according to the announcement marks ‘the return of full movement events in Dubai’ – could this mean the return of dancing?

Your other options are Bronze (Dhs150), Silver (Dhs175) and Gold (Dhs199). Cocktail tables are going for Dhs900. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased on dubai.platinumlist.net.

Do note, you need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (both doses) to attend this event. You can use the Al Hosn App, DHA app or a printed Dubai Health Authority vaccination certificate. There are no exceptions to the rule, so children not eligible for the vaccination are not permitted to attend. Face masks are a must during the entire performance.

In February 2021, Martin Garrix released his new single Pressure with Swedish singer Tove Lo. Later on May 14 (his birthday), he released a new track called We Are The People featuring Bono and the Edge from Irish rock band U2 – it was the official song for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 cup.

DJ Martin Garrix is no stranger to Dubai (or the UAE) having performed at a number of events. He first performed here in 2014 at the age of 18 at the annual Sensation Dubai and then again in 2015 when he headlined the New Year’s Eve concert. In the capital, he headlined the performance at du Forum over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2017.

Martin Garrix, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, De 16, prices start from Dhs150. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty Images