Live music is finally back…

Rag’n’Bone Man, aka Rory Graham, is heading to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 26.

The UK’s pop, soul, and blues sensation is famed for a number of hits including the chart-breaking Human and other numbers such as All You Ever Wanted, Grace, Fall in Love Again and many more.

Rag’n’Bone Man performed in Dubai at the Dubai Opera back in March 2018, so if you missed his show back then, don’t miss out on seeing him this time. Tickets are already on sale on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The artist dropped his new album earlier this year in March titled Life by Misadventure so those attending this concert can expect to hear some of his latest tracks as well. The album marks one of Britain’s most successful breakout acts in recent history. ​

The British artist is in town thanks to Live Nation Middle East. The entertainment company stated, ‘We are thrilled to finally celebrate the return of live music by welcoming Rag’n’Bone Man as the first major western artist performing at the Coca-Cola Arena since the pandemic.’

The musician rose to overnight fame back in 2016 and has scooped up a number of awards including three BRIT Awards, the BBC Music Award for Album of the Year and more. He has performed on the Jimmy Fallon Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to name a few.

Do note, proof of vaccination is required for this event. As per Dubai Government guidelines, standing is permitted and patrons must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.

Rag’n’Bone Man, Coca-Cola Arena, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Featured image: Getty Images