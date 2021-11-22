Teleport to a winter wonderland…

From planning your turkey takeaways feasts to watching a festive performance there are plenty of things you can do in Dubai over Christmas, but visiting a winter garden should be on your list to help put you in a festive mood.

There will be plenty of outdoor gardens to visit during the Christmas season, but they don’t get as festive as the Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai.

Located outside the Al Habtoor City, this winter garden has a number of jolly activities the whole family will enjoy. There are fun rides for little ones, a dedicated play area, art displays and more. And of course, foodies will have plenty of vendors to visit and indulge.

Have a four-legged furry family member? They are welcome to join in the fun and they have their own entertainment.

The winter garden is already open and will remain open until March 31, 2022. Of course, in December you can expect a festive twist. Visiting the garden on a Friday? There will be live music, too.

So, what can you expect at the Winter Garden during the festive season?

Well, for one you will teleport to a winter wonderland with fun festivities for the whole family.

Visitors can expect festive decorations, carolers in the Palace garden and more.

Foodies can get tempted with the aromas of popular Christmas snacks like gingerbread and hot chocolate.

For entertainment, there will be street artists, acrobats and more. Santa himself also make an appearance and will be available for some fun photo opportunities you can take home.

The winter market takes place from December 1 to 31 from 5pm to midnight.

If you’ve missed the market during the festive season, don’t worry. The garden hosts multi-month long celebrations during the cooler season with food pop-ups, street food and local favourites.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 435 5555. lxrhotels3.hilton.com

For all things festive in Dubai, head on over to whatson.ae/Christmas