Not a typical way to spend the festive season, but still loads of fun…

We are nearing the festive season which means you are probably looking for places to purchase your Christmas tree in Dubai, making dinner plans and ordering in a turkey takeaway and more. For a unique way to spend the start of the festive season, why not book in a murder mystery experience on a cruise with a festive twist.

After a sold-out run of a James Bond-inspired secret agent show and American-TV-show inspired ‘The Bachelor’, the team behind Murder Mystery Experience has another surprise wrapped up in a box with a pretty bow on the top.

On December 3, a festive murder mystery dinner cruise titled ‘Santa’s Naughty List’ is taking place. That’s right, this festive time you are invited to hop onboard a floating restaurant and enjoy a three-course meal while solving a diabolical murder. Hopefully, you won’t be too distracted by the views as you cruise the coast of Dubai.

For a cost of Dhs299, you will get a three-hour sunset yacht cruise that will set sail from Dubai Marina with a serving of a murder mystery on the side.

The fully interactive murder mystery experience includes Santa and his elves, all played by some rather talented actors. Guests will be given clues and will have the opportunity to interrogate the suspects after the murder has taken place. The main goal? Why, work out who the culprit is, of course.

Not as easy as you think though as there will be twists and turns along the way paired with non-stop hilarity and excitement.

To help keep you alert, a delicious three-course buffet with juices and soft drinks await, and a DJ will provide the tunes.

Company director, Pete Griffin stated, ‘we think our team of actors have created something really memorable. We’ve had a truly tremendous reaction so far from the public for our first few cruises’ and he stressed that the last show was a complete sell-out and encourages everyone to book their seat as soon as possible.

Tickets can be bought here.

Murder Mystery Experience, Dubai Marina pickup and drop off, Dec 3 at 4pm. @themurdermysteryexperience

