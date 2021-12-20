Sponsored: This hotel is known for its elegance and style…

Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, so if you haven’t decided on your Christmas plans just yet, now is the time. The gorgeous Armani Hotel Dubai, which can be found in the Burj Khalifa, is bringing some seriously chic sparkle to your festivities this year.

Through a bespoke collection of Christmas and New Year’s Eve events and experiences, the hotel prides itself on bringing together people of all cultures and traditions. Spend the festive season in the heart of Downtown Dubai with a collection of gourmet dining experiences across Armani’s exquisite restaurants: Italian, Armani/Ristorante; Mediterranean, Armani/Mediterraneo; Indian, Armani/Amal; Japanese, Armani/Hashi; and kosher certificated restaurant, Armani/Kaf.

Additionally, Armani Hotels is giving you an extra little Christmas present this year. The festive season is all about looking and feeling your best, and if you book into its luxurious spa for a 90-minute treatment, you’ll get another 20 minutes on the hotel, absolutely free. Treatments include energizing scrubs, moisturizing body wraps, facial treatments and more. It’s Dhs910, and includes full access to the Armani Terme bathing facilities and spa lounge. The deal is available up until December 30. To book, call (0)4 888 3282 or email armanispa.dubai@armanihotels.com.

From brunches to dinners, afternoon teas and more, here’s what’s happening at Armani Hotel Dubai…

Festive Menu (December 15 to 30)

Armani/Lounge Afternoon Tea Dhs185 single stand | Dhs320 couple stand

Armani/Ristorante: Lunch 4-course set menu Dhs449 per person, Dinner 6-course set menu Dhs649 per person

Armani/Amal: Dinner 5-course set menu | Dhs499 per person Armani/Hashi, Dinner 5-course set menu | Dhs649 per person

Christmas Eve (December 24)

Armani/Mediterraneo: Dinner Buffet | Dhs349 per person Armani/Ristorante, Dinner 6-course set menu only | Dhs649 per person Armani/Amal: Dinner 5-course set menu only | Dhs499 per person Armani/Hashi Dinner 5-course set menu only | Dhs649 per person

Christmas Day (December 25)

Armani/Mediterraneo: Festive Brunch | Dhs699 per person inclusive of house beverages, Dhs449 per person inclusive of soft beverages

Armani/Amal: Dinner 5-course set menu only | Dhs499 per person

New Year’s Eve (December 31)

Armani/Ristorante: Dinner 6-course set menu | Dhs1,399 per person Armani/Amal Dinner 6-course set menu | Dhs1,399 per person

Armani/Hashi: Dinner 6-course set menu | Dhs1,399 per person

Armani/Mediterraneo: Dinner Buffet Dhs1,799 per person inclusive of soft and house beverages Dhs1,299 per person inclusive of soft beverages

Armani/Prive: Unlimited beverages within a selected beverage list, gents entrance Dhs1,000 per person, ladies entrance Dhs500 per person.

armanihoteldubai.com

@armanihoteldxb

Images: Provided