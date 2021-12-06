This Parisian-style jazz bar is bringing all the class…

Looking for a gorgeous new bar to take a date or fancy a classy catch up with friends? Look no further than Bar Buci, a Parisian-style jazz bar that just opened at the magnificent Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. This chic new spot boasts beautiful interiors and an expansive terrace.

Bar Buci was inspired by Saint-Germain, and it’s a classy affair. There’s a stunning marble wall feature that matches the bar, juxtaposed with distressed mirrors and striking light fixtures. Handsome mahogany-hued leather chairs at the bar juxtapose with delicate materials and hues on the sofas and chairs.

The terrace overlooks ocean, as well as the mystical waterways and lush greenery that link the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the Jumeirah Group hotels. You’ll also see the iconic, sail-shaped Burj Al Arab lit up in dreamy colours against the sky. The terrace has a relaxed Mediterranean vibe to it with a huge leafy tree in the centre.

Guests can indulge in a delectable selection of innovative bar bites crafted by Executive Chef Eric Turgeon, including: croquettes au boeuf bourguinon; braised beef with a shallot aioli; croque monsieur au chou fleu with reblochon cheese and veal ham; tatake de thon; seared tuna in a shitake vinaigrette; terrine de foie fras served on toast; and a pain brioche au homard with curry aioli slaw. An extensive cocktail menu includes signature drinks such as Rodin’s The Kiss, Le Chat Noir and Le Tabou.

Bar Buci is one of 13 new concepts being launched by The Jumeirah Group over the next few months. Most recently, the group unveiled Bahri, a beautiful new cocktail lounge which opened at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, as well as La Plage, a beautiful new beach deck at Jumeirah Al Qasr.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, open 5pm to 2am daily. @barbucidubai

Images: Provided