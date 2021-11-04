This gorgeous spot needs to be on your must-visit list…

Drinking and dining at some gorgeous spots is at the heart of Dubai’s buzzing social scene. Whilst, these days, some more casual venues are in favour across the city, those stunning, high-end places that are just oh so Dubai, never fail to impress.

With that in mind, say hello to Bahri, the beautiful new cocktail lounge which has just opened at the well-known Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics and an outdoor terrace which overlooks the glittering turquoise waterways of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the iconic Burj Al Arab.

The luxury cocktail lounge’s name, Bahri, means ‘vast like the ocean’. It will serve up expertly crafted cocktails and other tipples, alongside bar bites inspired by The Silk Route, and Indian culture. The venue was also inspired by the peacock bird, which is synonymous with the silk route.

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the design of Bahri. There are vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains, sweeping from floor-to-ceiling, and velvet seating in pops of fuchsia, turquoise and yellow topaz.

The fabrics and materials used are luxurious, with rich woods, brass and gold metals combining with the decadent colours to really emphasise the majestic and exotic nature of the peacock. A huge rectangular bar dominates the central space, with an opulent chandelier hanging overhead.

Cocktails are also inspired by the silk route. The Peacock Tail mixed with peanut butter vodka, pandan leaves and coconut, The Story Teller with orange infused rum, spiced wine float, Aperol and lemon and The Silk Road combining juniper spirit, Aperol, pineapple and bergamot.

Bar bites include: ‘The Emerald of the Equator’, which is chicken satay served with peanut sauce; ‘The Cradle of Civilization’, langoustine with kadafi mustard sauce and green tobasco yuzu; and ‘The Land of Mysteries’, prawns hariyali with paratha and a selection of delicate bao buns.

Bahri is one of 13 new concepts being launched by The Jumeirah Group over the next few months…

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open Sunday to Thursday 5.40pm until late, Fri and Sat 4pm until late. @bahridubai

Images: Provided