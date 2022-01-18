This applies to all vaccine types…

An update to the Alhosn Green Pass system now requires all users to have received a booster shot in addition to the two initial Covid-19 vaccination doses. Without a booster shot, the Alhosn App will remain grey. This updated requirement is in force now, and applies to all approved Covid-19 vaccine types.

This will effect your ability to enter Abu Dhabi, as well as public spaces within the emirate.

Those that have not been vaccinated, or have not received a booster can still access the capital by showing a negative PCR result obtained within 96 hours. Although without an active Green Pass, you will not be permitted entry to public spaces (such as restaurants, malls, hotels etc) in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Alhosn communicated the requirement via their official Twitter account on January 16, 2022.

الجرعة المعززة أصبحت متاحة لكل التطعيمات!

احصل عليها إذا كان قد مر ٦ أشهر على إتمامك التطعيم لتحافظ على المرور الأخضر في #الحصن. Booster doses are available for all types of vaccinations!

Book yours if it’s been 6+ month since your second dose to keep the green pass on #Alhosn. pic.twitter.com/KLEjLbT97R — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) January 17, 2022

The tweet stated that booster doses are available for all types of vaccinations. If it has been six months since your second dose, you will need to have a booster shot to maintain the Green Pass on AlHosn app.

How does it work

As soon as you have taken your booster shot and if you have taken a PCR test, the Alhosn green pass will turn green.

For the Alhosn app to stay greens, a PCR test is required every 14 days. If you have received the booster but your last PCR test has passed 14 days, the app will turn grey.

Exemptions

Those with active, doctor-approved, exemptions will hold a valid Green Pass Status for a period of seven days from a negative PCR test.

What booster types are available?

In Abu Dhabi you can receive either Sinopharm or Pfizer boosters. Book via the SEHA app or call (800) 1717.

In Dubai only Pfizer boosters are currently available. Book via the DHA app or call (800) 342.

What if I am not fully vaccinated (included booster shot)?

For those who are not vaccinated, individuals must present a negative PCR test result received within the previous 96 hours (four days).

Images: Getty Images