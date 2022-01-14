Taking viral marketing to new heights…

If you loved the first viral marketing campaign shot by Emirates Airline on top of the world’s tallest building, get ready for another sky-high video. The video’s leading lady, sky-diving superwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik stars in the second edition too.

This time, instead of celebrating borders reopening, Emirates is promoting its free Expo tickets, which it gives to all customers who ‘Fly Better’. In the one-minute clip, Nicole balances on the 828 metres above ground, holding message cards Love Actually-style.

“I’m still here,” the first card reads as she shrugs. “Wow! I can see Dubai Expo…Finally, here come my friends,” the cards continue before a huge Emirates A380 plane proceeds to fly directly behind her.

The bright blue plane was specially wrapped for the Expo 2020 Dubai, and features Nicole proudly beaming on the side. “Fly the iconic Emirates A380 to the world’s greatest show,” the cards conclude while the plane flies off into the distance and directly over the Al Wasl Dome.

See the full clip for yourself here:

We are already halfway through with the world’s greatest show with just three more months to go. To celebrate and to ensure that everyone has a chance to see the attraction, Expo 2020 Dubai has come up with an Expo 2020 pass for three months for just Dhs195.

Alternatively, anyone who flies with Emirates Airline can redeem a free pass to Expo 2020 Dubai. All customers visiting or travelling though Dubai with the airline will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. You can find more information on this promotion the dedicated offer page .

Images: Emirates/Instagram