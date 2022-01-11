Expo 2020 Dubai launches three month unlimited entry pass for Dhs195

It works out to just Dhs65 a month…

How time has flown. It seems just yesterday that Expo 2020 Dubai opened with a grand celebration and now we are already halfway done with the world’s greatest show with just three more months to go. To celebrate and to ensure that everyone has a chance to see the attraction, Expo 2020 Dubai has come up with an Expo 2020 pass for three months for just Dhs195.

The Season Pass Finale will allow visitors to visit Expo 2020 an unlimited amount of times giving them the chance to tick pavilions off their to-do list and of course, nab those Expo passport stamps.

There’s no catch. The pass will be valid until March 31, 2022. In fact, you will also get perks like 10 smart queue bookings per day, so you can skip those long lines.

On certain days, however, you will need to make prior reservations via the Expo 2020 Dubai app or on the website. Entry will be allowed based on the capacity of the site.

Do note, you will need to show proof of vaccination (one dose is accepted) that is recognised by the World Health Organisation. If you are not vaccinated, you will need to present a negative PCR certificate which has been conducted within the last 72 hours. You won’t be able to claim a free PCR with this ticket.

Also, if you weren’t aware, complimentary Expo 2020 tickets are given to visitors ages 60 and above, people of determination (and half-price tickets for their companion), children under the age of 18 and students who show proof of a valid ID from any academic institution across the world. Tickets for children under six years old will only be issued to visitors upon arrival at the Expo site entrance, and cannot be booked online.

You can purchase the Season Pass Finale here.

Top 3 events at Expo 2020 Dubai in January to check out

Vegan Food Festival

If you’re going vegan in January, Expo 2020 Dubai is here to help by playing host to a Vegan Food Festival running daily from January 14 to 30. The festival will take place at Festival Garden in Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park near the Malaysian Pavilion. Plan your visit with mates and book your table via this link: Eat@Expo

Expo 2020 Dubai, Jubilee Park, daily Jan 14 to 30, 12pm to 2am. expo2020dubai.com

Black Eyed Peas performance

Following a huge inaugural event with Alicia Keys, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights is back with another huge name artist. This time, the one and only Black Eyed Peas will take to the stage on January 25. The concert will take place in Al Wasl Plaza and open to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders. The event will also be live-streamed to millions of viewers around the world, and available to watch online afterwards in case you miss the show. Tickets are available here.

Infinite Nights presents Black Eyed Peas, Expo Dubai 2020, Tue Jan 25, 10pm onwards. expo2020dubai.com

AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra

A fan of classical music? One performance you don’t want to miss is Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. At the moment, there are only three performances left to enjoy, one of which is taking place on January 13, 2022 at 7pm. The orchestra he has put together is comprised of 50 musicians from across the Arab world pioneered by the Indian composer. The ladies hail from Oman, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the UAE will debut a fusion of styles and genres at Expo 2020 Dubai. The performance is free to watch, but since this is the only and only AR Rahman we are talking about, the venue fills up rather quickly, so get there early to secure a spot.

@firdausorchestra