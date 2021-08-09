Emirates Airline has revealed what went into creating its amazing new video…

Emirates has hit the headlines this week, as its brand new viral video made everyone question: Is it real? Yesterday What’s On revealed that the clip is in fact 100 per cent real, and now we have the video that proves it.

We already know that the ‘cabin crew’ was actually a skydiver and stuntwoman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik. Nicole and the entire production team undertook a lot of rigorous planning to pull of the stunt, which took place 828 metres above ground.

After reaching a level 160, it took an hour and 15 minutes to climb to the top of the spire – something that only a handful of people, including Tom Cruise and HH Sheikh Hamdan, have been able to do. The space Nicole stood on had a circumference no wider than 1.2 metres.

Behind the scenes clips reveal the sheer scale of the task, including the breathtaking views that Nicole enjoyed while filming the ad. “Hi Mom, I’m on top of the world,” said the brave stuntwoman from the top of the world’s tallest building.

She wore a custom Emirates uniform which had a hidden harness so she could be attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle. The shoot began at sunrise and took a course of five hours, using a drone to capture the footage.

“We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates. The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety. We’re proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai,” said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.