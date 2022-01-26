More paw-tastic news…

There are a lot of factors to consider when you go on a staycation. Questions need to be answered including whether it fits in on your budget, what kind of restaurants are available, is there a beach close by and so much more. However, for pet owners the first question is ‘But, can I bring my dog?’

Plenty of hotels now understand how important being pet-friendly is and are opening their doors to four-legged pups. The latest to accept dogs as official family members is the five-star property, Hilton RAK Beach Resort. The beach resort is now offering a series of dog-friendly rooms in Ras Al Khaimah, and you don’t have to wait for long as the rooms are all ready waiting for furry family members.

The move aligns with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority campaign to make Ras Al Khaimah a pet-friendly destination.

The beach resort is now offering eight dog-friendly rooms but, don’t worry, you won’t have to limit your pet’s zoomies to the room.

You’ll have direct access to a 500m-long private back beach area where your pups can feel the sand between their tiny paw pads and the wind in their fur. Just ensure you carry your dog’s leash with you, so he doesn’t run off in excitement. The whole family can also visit Sunset Bar for bites and refreshments.

After, your little bud has tuckered himself out, head back to your room where he will find a dog bed all for himself, a blanket and doggy bowls.

The hotel will soon launch a special ‘Bone Appetit’ room service menu for your tail-wagging family member. And it’s not tinned dog food on the menu. The indulgent menu features grilled boneless chicken with white rice, beef and veggie stew, beef burger with potato brioche bun, and chicken sausages with mashed potato.

Do note though, the rooms are designed to cater to a maximum of two dogs per room within a combined total of 25kgs.

If you prefer glamping in RAK, you can head to Banan Beach at the beautiful Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the hotel on 07 228 8844 or visit the website here.