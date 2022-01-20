This is paw-tastic news…

If there’s one spot you want to escape to during the winter months, it’s Banan Beach. The popular beach resort in the UAE recently relocated to the beautiful Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah and in more paw-tastic news, the beach camping site is now opening its doors to dogs every day of the week.

Banan Beach made the announcement on their social media pages which perked up the ears of the very many who have a furry four-legged family member.

Previously, Banan Beach only opened its doors to furry family members on Monday but now, you don’t have to wait for that one day to roll around. This also means your pet can come along with you when you plan a staycation over the weekend.

Dogs are welcomed in chalets (up to three dogs) and even loft tents and small tents (up to two dogs). In better news? There is no size discrimination, so dogs of all sizes are welcomed.

Can’t do an overnight stay? It’s also open to wagging tails for day passes.

Banan Beach is located an hour away from Dubai where guests teleport to the beautiful city of Santorini, Greece. There’s a beach plus infinity pools, bars and restaurants, plus a self-cooking barbecue area.

The new location in Ras Al Khaimah now also includes three-bedrooms chalets with private pools, as well as spacious loft tents with waterside terraces, and colourful small tents. There’s even a cosy outdoor cinema complete with a bonfire, where guests can cosy up and enjoy a movie.

It will also soon be home to Ras Al Khaimah’s first outdoor nightclub with a day party, live music, DJs, and performances.

The pet-friendly chalet which can accommodate six people will cost you around Dhs3,714 over the weekend. includes breakfast and you’ll get back Dhs600 to use in credit.

If you have any more pup-related queries you can reach out to the team on 07 235 3566.

Make your bookings here.

Banan Beach, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 235 3566/(0)50 501 6413. bananbeach.com @bananbeach

