Banan Beach has long-been a hotspot for UAE residents during the winter months. With its colourful beach huts, carefree vibe and beachy setting, it’s an ideal place to spend the weekend in nature. After a brief hiatus, Banan Beach has relocated from its Jebel Ali spot to Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Found just an hour from Dubai, guests can enjoy a weekend away from the hustle and bustle in a place that looks (and feels) more like Santorini than RAK. The new camp resort is set on a beautiful beach and features infinity pools, bars and restaurants, plus a self-cooking barbecue area.

Accommodation now includes three-bedrooms chalets with private pools, as well as spacious loft tents with waterside terraces, and colourful small tents. As the sun goes down, the bonfire lights up and guests can enjoy a movie at the cosy outdoor cinema.

Banan Beach is also planning to open Ras Al Khaimah’s first outdoor nightclub with a day party, live music, DJs, and performances.

The new aesthetics have a Mediterranean, bohemian theme, and all the rough-hewn furniture was made from recycled wood. Al Marjan Island boasts crystal clear waters and pristine white sandy beaches, giving you all the European escape feels without the hassle of leaving the country.

A special event is planned for New Year’s Eve, in conjunction with Ras Al Khaimah’s attempt at a world record-breaking fireworks display. The 12-minute show will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes along the waterfront at Al Marjan Island.

Camping prices start from Dhs650 for the small tent (sleeps two), Dhs1,500 for the loft tent (sleeps four), Dhs2,500 for a chalet (sleeps six and include Dhs600 in credit).

Banan Beach, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs650 per night. Tel: (0)7 235 3566. bananbeach.com @bananbeach