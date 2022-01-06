Adopt, don’t shop…

Furr Balls is an Animal Welfare Organization in the UAE that is sadly closing its’ doors due to circumstances that are out of its control. In an announcement posted to their social media, the animal rescue team stated that the loss of main members of the rescue team, vet bills among other reasons is the cause.

Fur Balls currently have 28 dogs in their shelter that the team are looking to get adopted or into long term foster (and eventually into a permanent home.)

If you are serious about adding on a permanent furry family member to your home, get in touch with the Furr Ball team.

Do note, the below have not been tested for their behaviour with cats unless otherwise stated.

Up for adoption

Milo

Milo is an adorable 10-month-old male pup (mixed breed), good with children and other dogs.

Dolly

Dolly is a 6 and a half-month-old female Staffie. She is a medium-sized dog who is great with children, other dogs and cats (and has a smile that can melt anyone’s heart.)

Harley

Harley is a nine-year-old female Staffie. She is a medium-sized furball who is good with dogs and little ones. Sadly though, if you have cats at home, this cute pup is not for you.

Deliliah

Deliliah is a Great Dane who is a year and a half old. She is a large pup who is great with older children. Just imagine cuddling with this pup after a long day.

Bear

Bear is a three-year-old Shepherd Mix. She is a large dog and is good with children and other dogs. Isn’t he so handsome?

Mickey

Mickey is special in two ways. One he is a UAE special breed, but two, he is sadly diabetic so needs extra love and attention, which we are sure he will return with kisses and companionship. He is a small pup who is great with dogs, cats and children.

Up for foster or adoption

Xena

Xena is a UAE special breed who is a year old. He is a medium-sized handsome pup, good with little ones and other dogs.

Bino

Bino is a Dogo Argentino Mix breed. He is just a year old and is a medium to large pup, good with other dogs and kids. Just look at that face and those ears – adorable!

Mr. Droolz

Don’t worry, this gentle giant doesn’t excessively drool, the team just thought it was a cute name. He loves people and craves attention, has a heart of gold and will make a lovely loyal companion to your house. He is four years old, great with dogs and children.

Nova

Nova is an 18-month-old Staffie, medium in size. He is good with kids but sadly, not with cats. If you have other pups in the family, you will need to introduce them to each other to see if they will get along.

Jax

This handsome Husky mix is two years old. The large pup is good with kids and other dogs.

Alice

Large four and a half-year-old female husky Alice is good for a family that has older children. She is not good with cats and if you have other pups in the house, you will need to introduce them slowly before Alice will warm up to them.

Bristol

This bunny-eared mixed breed pup is a medium-sized boy, well behaved, house trained, social and great with children and other dogs.

Bebang

Bebang is a two-year-old mixed breed female. She is medium in size, great with kids and other dogs. Just look at that cute smile – it’s all you need to come home to after a long day.

Ace

Blue-eyed Ace is a four-year-old husky. He is medium to large in size, great with kids and other dogs.

Marley

Marley is just eleven months old and a mixed breed. He is great with dogs and children. Wouldn’t you love to have this pup on your lap while you catch up on the latest on Netflix or the telly?

Gucci

Mixed breed Gucci is one and a half years old. She is medium in size and will make an excellent addition to a house with children, dogs and cats.

Dex

Dex is an 18-month-old Rottweiler – a large male . He is great with older children and other dogs.

Beau

Five-year-old Staffie Beau is medium in size, good with older children. However, he needs to be the only pup in the house.

Maxie

Anatolian Shepherd Maxie is five years old. She is a large pup with an even bigger smile. She is good with other dogs and children and will add some great cheer to the family photos.

Cheese

Cheese is a female Terrier mix who is three years old. This shaggy white medium-sized pup is great with older children and other dogs. Just imagine what hugging her would feel like.

Bubbles

Smiley Bubbles is a UAE Special breed. The year-old pup is medium in size and is great with other dogs. Bubbles however would do very well in a household with adults only.

Daisy

Daisy is a beautiful German Shepherd just two years of age. She is medium in size and is great with older children. When it comes to other four-legged pets though, she is open to only selective dogs and cats are a no-no.

George

George is a Rottweiler and a large four-year-old pup. He is all smiles (as you can see from the photo) and will do well with a home with adults and older kids. He is good with other dogs but not so much with cats.

Biggie Smiles

Biggie Smiles is just that, all smiles. He is about a year old and another UAE Special breed. He is medium in size and great with children. He has to be the only four-legged one in the family though as he is not so good with other dogs.

Jasmine

Medium-sized adorable Jasmine is a year old and a UAE Special breed. She is medium in size, great with other dogs and cats, but needs to be around adults for her personality to truly shine.

Kent

Brown-eyed Kent is a UAE Special breed dog and is just a year old. He is medium in size, great with dogs and children but not cats.

York

York is a one-year-old male UAE Special breed. He is currently medium in size (so don’t judge based on the above photo) who is great with children and other dogs, but not cats.

For more information on any of the dogs above pertaining to foster or adoption, reach out to the team via Instagram on their Direct Message.

@furrballs_dogs