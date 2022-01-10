Catch your favourite movie stars, under the stars…

Abu Dhabi used to have a thriving winter outdoor movie scene, but some organisers have been reluctant to rollout the big screen during the pandemic.

There are still a trio of options, that we know for a fact are screening absolute belters in the great outdoors. These are our favourite outdoor cinemas operating in the UAE right now.

Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park’s popular Cinemar Under the Stars is in full theatrical swing, showing its schedule of family-friendly film classics. And at Dhs10 (for the park entry fee) that’s some pretty incredible value, with showings taking place every Friday and Saturday during the alfresco season at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. There’s a stellar line up of animated movies coming over the next few weeks — including the Pixar afterlife caper, Coco; sister quest, Frozen; and sea monster saga, Luca. Umm Al Emarat Park also has its own fun-size train, a petting zoo, wisdom garden, botanical garden and more.

Movies are free, but entry into the park is charged at Dhs10. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, find the full list of upcoming movies at ummalemaratpark.ae

Zaya Nurai Island

Cinematic scenes already star pretty heavily on Zaya Nurai Island’s cast list. The dreamy destination is just a 15 minute boat ride away from Saadiyat Island, but offers an otherworldly level of escape as standard. And the resort has added yet another bucket list activity to its itinerary – cinema showings at the Oasis Lounge. Available every Friday at 8pm, they offer house (Dhs220) and soft (Dhs160) beverage packages to accompany the screening. Still to come in January, island boys and girls can catch comedies 22 (my name Jeff) Jump Street, and Owen Wilson/Vince Vaughn buddy flick, Wedding Crashers. If you’re not staying on the island, to secure your spot you’ll have to purchase a day pass which is Dhs480 and includes Dhs420 back to use as F&B or spa credit, pool and beach access, and the Dhs60 ferry ride over. We recommend you get in early and make a day of it.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, zayanuraiisland.com

Bab al Nojoum

The pop-up cinema at this Hudayriyat Island campsite is sadly, solely reserved for guests of the property. The good news is that prices to rent tents there start at just Dhs190. Movies are shown every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6.30pm and 10pm and it’s absolutely free for those staying on the site.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Images: Provided/Getty