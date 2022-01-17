Sponsored: Plus there’s stunning Burj Khalifa views from its pretty outdoor terrace…

As the saying goes, ‘a lot can happen over a cup of coffee’. Its this ethos that’s inspired the creation of Café Beirut, a Lebanese institution now open in Dubai’s Al Murooj Rotana complex opposite The Dubai Mall in Downtown.

The venue has been designed to emulate that of the original in Beirut, and the dining room feels warm and inviting thanks to a collection of black and white Beirut portraits from the 1950s adorning the round domed ceiling that floods the main room with rays of natural light. Ornate features inspired by Beirut’s golden era of bustling streets and buzzing culture include a huge ceramic water fountain and The picturesque garden gets a Dubai upgrade with stunning Burj Khalifa views, while still evoking the same inviting feel as inside, serving as the perfect spot come afternoon or evening to enjoy light bites and a beautiful Dubai backdrop.

On the menu, an extensive array of options includes all-day breakfasts, a variety of mezza and specialties from the grill. Start the day with signature breakfast staples such as ballila with pine nuts, eggs and soujouk, fattet hummus and grilled halloumi cheese, or gather with friends for lunch or dinner to feast on plates of mouttabal or labneh with garlic from the cold mezza section, or try the sautéed chicken livers or falafel tacos from the hot mezza.

More substantial options from the grill include chicken, cutlets, kafta meat, lamb fillet and shawarma, complimented by daily specials and a children’s menu. Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate knefeh, osmalieh cheesecake, um Ali, qatayef with Nutella and daaoukyeh.

It’s all washed down with a collection of unique hot, soft and alcoholic drinks. Warm up on a cool evening with a tiramisu latte, or cool down with a date frappucino, sip a healthy detox juice, or toast to a memorable evening with one of Café Beirut’s delicious fruity cocktails.

Café Beirut is the latest opening from 7Management, the hospitality company behind award-winning Dubai concepts including fellow Beirut-born brands Antika in DIFC, Seven Sisters in Business Bay and B018 in Media One Hotel.

Al Murooj Complex Downtown, opposite The Dubai Mall, 10am to 2am weekdays, 10am to late weekends. Tel: (0)4 422 5211, cafebeirutdubai.com