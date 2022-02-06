Add these things to do in Abu Dhabi to your calendar…

Back at your desk after a fun and relaxing weekend? Spread the cheer to the rest of the workweek with these fun things to do in Abu Dhabi.

From celebrating Valentine’s Day to escaping the city and checking out some natural beauty or soaking in some classical music, there’s so much to do in the capital.

Here are six fun things to add to your calendar this week

Monday, February 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the capital

In case you’ve been too busy to realise… it’s Valentine’s Day. There are plenty of options to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi from indulging in a three-course meal to celebrating under the stars, concocting your very own blended beverage and more. For an entire list, visit this link here. Just make sure to call as soon as possible to book your table.

Or…head to Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi and celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day

No pristine white table cloth, red roses or candlelight here. It’s a messy affair at award-winning pub Hemmingway’s. You can enjoy a buy one get one free offer on nachos, burgers and all finger food items. There’s also happy hour from 4pm to 1am (the following day).

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 681 1900. radissonhotels.com

Tuesday, February 15

Have fun and get fit at Fit4Fun at The Galleria Al Maryah

Fit4Fun is a new recreation and sports hub that has opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in the capital. There are games you can enjoy with the family or your friends such as archery tag, mini-golf, teqball, table tennis and there’s even an ice skating rink plus cricket and football cages. There are even coaches available for gymnastics, kickboxing, judo and karate which you can pre-book in advance. For more information and prices, visit this link here.

Fit4Fun, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @Fit4FunAbuDhabi

Wednesday, February 16

Visit the newly opened Malak Al Tawouk Restaurant

Popular Lebanese fast-food chain has now opened its doors in Abu Dhabi in Khalifa City on Hamdan Street. Similar to its five other branches, you can expect sandwiches, salads and other various delicious treats.

Malak Al Tawouk, 721 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 1am (following day) @malakaltawoukuae

Escape the city and visit a natural wonder

If you’re feeling the midweek strain, take a breather and drive off to one of these natural wonders of Abu Dhabi. Your options include forests, an oasis, fossil dunes, desert lakes, reefs, islands and more. You can check out these amazing wonders in our entire guide here.

PS. If you do visit, tag us on your photos on Instagram on @whatsonabudhabi and we will share them in our next Photos of the Week post.

Thursday, February 17

Soak in an evening of classical music at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Abu Dhabi Festival in partnership with the Spanish Embassy to the UAE is presenting an evening of classical music featuring violin virtuoso Lina Tur Bonet and international piano soloist Alba Ventura. Noucentisme is a 70-minute musical evening with the duo performing a repertoire of works by Toldra, Granados, Ravel, de Falla and Kreisler. Book your tickets here.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hwy, Abu Dhabi, abudhabifestival.ae