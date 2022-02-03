A moveable feast…

Flashback to November 2021, and we appreciate a lot has happened since then, but you may recall a flotilla of 24 food trucks pulling up at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. It was the Miami Vibes festival, a nomadic culinary celebration of light, sound and flavour — neon flamingos, house beats, an epic selection of eats, and tropical carnival vibes.

Mi Casa

Well now it’s back, parked up at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi — featuring such illustrious casual, truckside vebdors as Hot Boxx, Sushic, L’Entrecote, Chiki, Pizzaz, Lobste Roll, Sakura, Lamba, Nap, On My Block, Shawarma vibes, Street 9, Acai Berry, White Cafe, Simple and more.

The collection of 32 trucks will be serving up fresh dishes of cuisine fire from 3pm to midnight on the daily, right up until February 16. Entrance is free, but you will of course need to make sure you’re sporting an Alhosn Green Pass to get in.

Welcome to Miami

If you fancy heading down, convenient parking can be found here…

Spirito Cubano

Those that come for the food, often stay for the experience. Miami Vibes is known for its pastel shades, big pink pineapples, dainty fairy lights and Floridian fuego ambiance.

In other capital food news, a very special edition of Abu Dhabi Culinary’s Chef’s Table series has just launched, and it features some massive Michelin caliber talent.

Chef’s Table sees a selection of the capital’s top kitchens and world class chefs assembling limited-time multi-course menus for deliciously accessible prices. These haute-cuisine experiences (available from Dhs250) will be available until Friday, February 11.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the abudhabiculinary.ae website.

Miami Vibes festival is taking place at Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to midnight until Feb 16. @miamivibes.ae

